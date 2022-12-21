Havre de Grace boys basketball answers call, gets past host Patterson Mill, 48-40, to improve to 5-0

The Havre de Grace boys basketball team lost its 13-point halftime lead at Patterson Mill and still didn’t have a second-half point with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

It provided a unique opportunity for the undefeated to learn what they were made of. The gut-check answer was resounding.

After falling behind, Havre de Grace scored on its final three possession of the third quarter — senior point guard Jason Hayes canning a 3 pointer at the buzzer — and the Warriors carried the momentum into the fourth to leave with a 48-40 win over the Huskies to improve to 5-0.

Jason Hayes, left, and Tristian Blackwell keyed Havre de Grace's resurgence in the late third and fourth quarters of Tuesday's win over Patterson Mill. (Glenn Graham)

Senior forward Tristian Blackwell finished with a game-high 14 points and dominated the boards, while Hayes added 12 and proved the steadying influence.

Out of sorts and suddenly trailing 29-28 late in the third, the Warriors got back to what handed them the double-digit lead. Hayes fed Kyle Sullivan in transition; Blackwell made a tough follow and then Hayes proved clutch to beat the buzzer from long range.

Order was restored with a 35-31 advantage that grew to a nine-point edge in more pivotal moments at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hayes was direct when asked what was needed after surrendering the lead: “Just settle down, get back together, get back to work as a team.”

As for the clutch 3-pointer to provide the cushion going into the fourth quarter, that’s part of doing his job as the team leader.

“I felt like my team needed it and I just let it go,” Hayes said. “My teammate saw me in the corner and I just got a bucket for us.”

The Warriors played a strong second quarter that featured a brief, but brilliant stretch of team play to build the 13-point halftime lead.

Midway through the frame, the Warriors led 14-10. On the go following a defensive rebound, Hayes found Sullivan for a 3-pointer. After Blackwell blocked a shot, Hayes again got up the floor quickly to find Quintin Daniels, who finished at the rim and was fouled for a three-point play to make it 20-10 with 5:17 to play in the half.

The Huskies — energized at both ends — regrouped after the break, going on a 14-0 run behind three 3-pointers, the last coming from Jackson Wheeler to put Patterson Mill ahead with 1:51 to play in the third quarter.

After regaining the lead, the Warriors still had plenty of work to do in the fourth to secure the win. Blackwell had two inside baskets and Cameron Ball hit a big 3-pointer with two minutes to play. Daniels had two important offensive rebounds off missed free throws, then iced the win making two free throws with 26 seconds left to close out the scoring.

“These guys might be young, but they’ve played a lot of basketball together, so they have continuity with each other and that’s great to see,” Havre de Grace coach Brian Eberhardt said. “Everybody, [it’s an] unselfish basketball team right here. They’re all about trying to get wins, they play for each other and that’s why I love these guys. It’s going to make a difference as the season goes on.”

The Huskies, now 3-3, had eight players score with a team-high 13 points from junior Drew Pape.

Tuesday’s win was the first game of three straight for the Warriors, who visit North East at 7 p.m. Wednesday and then travel to Mervo on Thursday. Patterson Mill, who got nine points on three 3-pointers from Wheeler, will try to bounce back at North Harford on Thursday with game time set for 6:45 p.m.

HDG — Ball 7, Hayes 12, Sullivan 6, Blackwell 14, Daniels 9. Totals: 19 6-15 48

PM — Pape 13, Druyor 3, Wheeler 9, Gibson 3, Matson 1, Shores 2, Stephens 3, Luddy 6. Totals: 13 10-14 40

Half: HDG, 28-15