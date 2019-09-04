Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country preseason Top 10 poll

By Ryan Morse
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 04, 2019 | 5:00 AM
2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country preseason Top 10 poll
Juliett Whittaker, left, leads Mount de Sales' bid for an IAAM A Conference title repeat. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)
1. Mount de Sales

Coach: Steve Weber

Last season: IAAM champion

Advertisement

Outlook: The Sailors look to repeat as IAAM champions and return conference champion Juliette Whittaker and several other core runners from their outstanding team.

2. Hereford

Coach: Adam Hittner

Last Season: 2A state champion

[More from sports] Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown »

Outlook: The Bulls won the 2A state championship by 63 points last year and are looking to win their fourth consecutive state title and 13th overall.

3. Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright

Last Season: 4A state champion

Outlook: The Falcons return all but one of their top seven runners from their state championship team, including Alyssa Combs, who finished fourth in 4A, and have plenty of depth.

4. Maryvale

Coach: Jason Miller

[More from sports] Jeff Blackshear, former Ravens right guard, dies at 50 »

Last Season: Third in IAAM championship meet

Outlook: Led by Rachel Thomas, the Lions return their top seven runners from last season, five of whom finished in the top 20 at the IAAM championships.

5. Howard

Coach: Zack Dickerson

Last Season: Second at 4A state championship meet

Outlook: The Lions return five of their top seven runners from last year’s runner-up squad at the 4A state meet, led by Amanda Eliker, who finished in the top five.

6. Broadneck

Coach: Brianna Bostic

Advertisement

Last Season: Third at 4A state championship meet

Outlook: The Bruins were Anne Arundel County champions last season but were usurped by Severna Park at the region and state meets. They return two top-10 finishers from the state meet in Anna Janke and Mollie Fenn, who is coming off a state championship outdoors in the 3,200 meter run.

7. Bel Air

Coach: Andi Gwin

Last Season: Second at 3A state championship meet

[More from sports] For Ravens defense, the road back to No. 1 ranking will start vs. a journeyman: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick »

Outlook: Led by Mackenzie Morrison, who finished eighth at the state meet, the Bobcats return six of their top seven runners from a team that finished only 12 points behind a talented Northern-Calvert team at the 3A state championships.

8. Centennial

Coach: Kevin McCoy

Last Season: Third at 3A state championship meet

Outlook: The Eagles return a core of runners from a squad that finished third at the state meet and second at the Howard County championships.

9. Notre Dame Prep

Coach: Marshall Edrington

[More from sports] Brandon Hyde ejected, kicks dirt on home plate as Orioles miss out on doubleheader sweep with 2-0 loss to Rays »

Last Season: Second in IAAM championship meet

Outlook: The Blazers ascended to new heights with their second-place finish at the IAAM championships last season and return five of their top seven runners, including Julia Merriman, who finished third at the IAAM championship meet.

10. Dulaney

Coach: Eric Benjamin

Last Season: Fifth at 4A state championship meet

Outlook: The Lions return six of their top seven runners, including sophomore Anna Albergo, who finished in the top three at the Baltimore County and 4A North Region championships last season.

[More from sports] Ravens favored by a touchdown in season opener vs. Miami Dolphins »
Latest High School sports

Other teams considered: C. Milton Wright, River Hill, Roland Park, South Carroll, Towson

Advertisement
Advertisement