2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country preseason Top 10 poll

1. Mount de Sales
Coach: Steve Weber
Last season: IAAM champion
Outlook: The Sailors look to repeat as IAAM champions and return conference champion Juliette Whittaker and several other core runners from their outstanding team.
2. Hereford
Coach: Adam Hittner
Last Season: 2A state champion
Outlook: The Bulls won the 2A state championship by 63 points last year and are looking to win their fourth consecutive state title and 13th overall.
3. Severna Park
Coach: Josh Alcombright
Last Season: 4A state champion
Outlook: The Falcons return all but one of their top seven runners from their state championship team, including Alyssa Combs, who finished fourth in 4A, and have plenty of depth.
4. Maryvale
Coach: Jason Miller
Last Season: Third in IAAM championship meet
Outlook: Led by Rachel Thomas, the Lions return their top seven runners from last season, five of whom finished in the top 20 at the IAAM championships.
5. Howard
Coach: Zack Dickerson
Last Season: Second at 4A state championship meet
Outlook: The Lions return five of their top seven runners from last year’s runner-up squad at the 4A state meet, led by Amanda Eliker, who finished in the top five.
6. Broadneck
Coach: Brianna Bostic
Last Season: Third at 4A state championship meet
Outlook: The Bruins were Anne Arundel County champions last season but were usurped by Severna Park at the region and state meets. They return two top-10 finishers from the state meet in Anna Janke and Mollie Fenn, who is coming off a state championship outdoors in the 3,200 meter run.
7. Bel Air
Coach: Andi Gwin
Last Season: Second at 3A state championship meet
Outlook: Led by Mackenzie Morrison, who finished eighth at the state meet, the Bobcats return six of their top seven runners from a team that finished only 12 points behind a talented Northern-Calvert team at the 3A state championships.
8. Centennial
Coach: Kevin McCoy
Last Season: Third at 3A state championship meet
Outlook: The Eagles return a core of runners from a squad that finished third at the state meet and second at the Howard County championships.
9. Notre Dame Prep
Coach: Marshall Edrington
Last Season: Second in IAAM championship meet
Outlook: The Blazers ascended to new heights with their second-place finish at the IAAM championships last season and return five of their top seven runners, including Julia Merriman, who finished third at the IAAM championship meet.
10. Dulaney
Coach: Eric Benjamin
Last Season: Fifth at 4A state championship meet
Outlook: The Lions return six of their top seven runners, including sophomore Anna Albergo, who finished in the top three at the Baltimore County and 4A North Region championships last season.
Other teams considered: C. Milton Wright, River Hill, Roland Park, South Carroll, Towson