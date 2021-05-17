xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Greater Baltimore football chapter hands out scholar athlete awards at 58th annual ceremony

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
May 17, 2021 3:47 PM

The Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame virtually hosted the 58th annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner on Saturday, honoring 72 scholar athletes from the Greater Baltimore Area.

The seniors recognized are from Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Howard counties. Five regional winners were selected and will share $10,000 in scholarship funds.

Here’s a look at the regional winners:

Region I

Keith Foster Jr., Forest Park

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end/offensive lineman, a captain, was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Foster, who ranks in the top 5% of his class, was named the Unsung Hero for the varsity basketball team, was president of the school’s debate team and a member of the drama club. He has committed to play football at Union College.

Region II

Jermaine Gilliam, Mervo

The 6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle/offensive lineman served as a team captain. In the classroom, he ranks third in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. A four-sport athlete, he also was a member of the tennis, wrestling and track and field teams. In addition, he was a member of the school’s chess team. Gilliam has committed to play football at Frostburg State.

Region III

Drew Ross, Marriotts Ridge

The 6-0, 200-pound running back/linebacker served as team captain and is a Super 22 nominee. Ross, who ranks in the top 5% of his class, is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He led the county in sacks as a junior. He also plays baseball and is president of the Red Cross Club. He will play football at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Region IV

Kadin Fisher, Middletown

The 5-7, 185-pound running back/linebacker was a team captain who also was a member of the wrestling team. He ranks second in his class. Fisher is an AP Scholar with Distinction, member of the student government and an All-County Jazz Band member.

Region V

William Oliver, Severn

Anchoring both lines for the Admirals, the 5-11, 175-pound Oliver was a McCormick Unsung Hero nominee. As a student, he ranks in the top 5% of his class and is a member of several National Honor Societies. A National Merit semifinalist, he also plays lacrosse, was a member of the swim team and the jazz band and is the student council president.

Greater Baltimore Chapter

National Football Foundation

2021 Scholar Athlete Nominees

Shane Allison, South Carroll

Khalil Anderson, Carver Tech

Obafemi Anjorin, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Jea Argueta-Molina, Edmondson-Westside

Gurdeep Barring, River Hill

Kenten Bero, Archbishop Curley

Elijah Bigelow, North Harford

Jackson Boothby, Manchester Valley

Malcolm Brown, Reservoir

Landon Bruce, Century

Devon Brunner, Walkersville

Marcus Cager, Arundel

Bryson Carter, Archbishop Spalding

Carter Cellio, Calvert Hall

Hunter Clark, Sparrows Point

Kyle Colbert, Howard

Andre Crawley, Mt. St. Joseph

Jaylen Day, Havre de Grace

Teon Dukes, New Town

Ashton Dunigan, Kenwood

Narayana Engelskirch, Loch Raven

Kadin Fisher, Middletown

Ty Folks, St. Mary’s

Keith Foster Jr., Forest Park

Jermaine Gilliam, Mervo

Khalil Green-Bey, Patterson

Stephen Haley III, Northeast

Roman Hemby, John Carroll

Brendan Hlibok, Centennial

Kane Howe, Towson

Jeremy Jackson, Perry Hall

Steven Jackson, Milford Mill

Isaiah Jenkins, Baltimore City College

Adrian Johnson, Randallstown

Zackary Kaplan, Franklin

Elias Kim, Mt. Hebron

Joshua Kirby, South River

Trevor Knight, Eastern Tech

Jalen Lamkin, Annapolis

William Rayuan Lane III, Gilman School

Braun Z. Lippe, Hereford

Joshua MacMillan, Fallston

Connor Maloney, St. Vincent Pallotti

Blair McBorrough, Parkville

Andrew McCall, Pikesville

Isaiah McCamie, Dulaney

Cole Meyer, Bel Air

Cornelious Miller, Frederick Douglass

Jordan Moore, Loyola Blakefield

Shane Morris, Western Tech

William Oliver, Severn School

Alexander O’Malley, Boys’ Latin

Raymond Pioli, Broadneck

Joshua Pratt, Brunswick

Jackson Pryor, Atholton

Mason Putney, Edgewood

Ryan Riddell, Dundalk

Drew Ross, Marriotts Ridge

Matthew Santos, Wilde Lake

Quintin Schulze, C. Milton Wright

Richard Sears III, Catonsville

Shiva Sharma, Hammond

Jarrell Simpkins, Lansdowne

Jalen Smith, McDonogh

Erick Stranko, Westminster

Ryan Stull, Francis Scott Key

Jake Terry, Liberty

William Tobias, Winters Mill

Robert Tolbert, Glenelg

Nikolai Vukov, Patapsco

Jeremiah White, Dunbar

Benjamin Wilson, Old Mill

Garrett Witt, Oakdale

