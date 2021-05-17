Greater Baltimore football chapter hands out scholar athlete awards at 58th annual ceremony

The Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame virtually hosted the 58th annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner on Saturday, honoring 72 scholar athletes from the Greater Baltimore Area.
The seniors recognized are from Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Howard counties. Five regional winners were selected and will share $10,000 in scholarship funds.
Here’s a look at the regional winners:
Region I
Keith Foster Jr., Forest Park
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end/offensive lineman, a captain, was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Foster, who ranks in the top 5% of his class, was named the Unsung Hero for the varsity basketball team, was president of the school’s debate team and a member of the drama club. He has committed to play football at Union College.
Region II
Jermaine Gilliam, Mervo
The 6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle/offensive lineman served as a team captain. In the classroom, he ranks third in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. A four-sport athlete, he also was a member of the tennis, wrestling and track and field teams. In addition, he was a member of the school’s chess team. Gilliam has committed to play football at Frostburg State.
Region III
Drew Ross, Marriotts Ridge
The 6-0, 200-pound running back/linebacker served as team captain and is a Super 22 nominee. Ross, who ranks in the top 5% of his class, is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He led the county in sacks as a junior. He also plays baseball and is president of the Red Cross Club. He will play football at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Region IV
Kadin Fisher, Middletown
The 5-7, 185-pound running back/linebacker was a team captain who also was a member of the wrestling team. He ranks second in his class. Fisher is an AP Scholar with Distinction, member of the student government and an All-County Jazz Band member.
Region V
William Oliver, Severn
Anchoring both lines for the Admirals, the 5-11, 175-pound Oliver was a McCormick Unsung Hero nominee. As a student, he ranks in the top 5% of his class and is a member of several National Honor Societies. A National Merit semifinalist, he also plays lacrosse, was a member of the swim team and the jazz band and is the student council president.
Greater Baltimore Chapter
National Football Foundation
2021 Scholar Athlete Nominees
Shane Allison, South Carroll
Khalil Anderson, Carver Tech
Obafemi Anjorin, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Jea Argueta-Molina, Edmondson-Westside
Gurdeep Barring, River Hill
Kenten Bero, Archbishop Curley
Elijah Bigelow, North Harford
Jackson Boothby, Manchester Valley
Malcolm Brown, Reservoir
Landon Bruce, Century
Devon Brunner, Walkersville
Marcus Cager, Arundel
Bryson Carter, Archbishop Spalding
Carter Cellio, Calvert Hall
Hunter Clark, Sparrows Point
Kyle Colbert, Howard
Andre Crawley, Mt. St. Joseph
Jaylen Day, Havre de Grace
Teon Dukes, New Town
Ashton Dunigan, Kenwood
Narayana Engelskirch, Loch Raven
Kadin Fisher, Middletown
Ty Folks, St. Mary’s
Keith Foster Jr., Forest Park
Jermaine Gilliam, Mervo
Khalil Green-Bey, Patterson
Stephen Haley III, Northeast
Roman Hemby, John Carroll
Brendan Hlibok, Centennial
Kane Howe, Towson
Jeremy Jackson, Perry Hall
Steven Jackson, Milford Mill
Isaiah Jenkins, Baltimore City College
Adrian Johnson, Randallstown
Zackary Kaplan, Franklin
Elias Kim, Mt. Hebron
Joshua Kirby, South River
Trevor Knight, Eastern Tech
Jalen Lamkin, Annapolis
William Rayuan Lane III, Gilman School
Braun Z. Lippe, Hereford
Joshua MacMillan, Fallston
Connor Maloney, St. Vincent Pallotti
Blair McBorrough, Parkville
Andrew McCall, Pikesville
Isaiah McCamie, Dulaney
Cole Meyer, Bel Air
Cornelious Miller, Frederick Douglass
Jordan Moore, Loyola Blakefield
Shane Morris, Western Tech
William Oliver, Severn School
Alexander O’Malley, Boys’ Latin
Raymond Pioli, Broadneck
Joshua Pratt, Brunswick
Jackson Pryor, Atholton
Mason Putney, Edgewood
Ryan Riddell, Dundalk
Drew Ross, Marriotts Ridge
Matthew Santos, Wilde Lake
Quintin Schulze, C. Milton Wright
Richard Sears III, Catonsville
Shiva Sharma, Hammond
Jarrell Simpkins, Lansdowne
Jalen Smith, McDonogh
Erick Stranko, Westminster
Ryan Stull, Francis Scott Key
Jake Terry, Liberty
William Tobias, Winters Mill
Robert Tolbert, Glenelg
Nikolai Vukov, Patapsco
Jeremiah White, Dunbar
Benjamin Wilson, Old Mill
Garrett Witt, Oakdale