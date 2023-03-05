No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball’s rally falls short as St. Maria Goretti claims 68-62 win in BCL Tournament semifinal

Baltimore Catholic League basketball semifinal. St. Frances vs Goretti. St. Frances' Tyler Baldwin, left, guards Goretti's Jahsan Johnson as he heads toward the basket in second half action. March 4, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Just last weekend, St. Frances boys basketball proved plenty capable of rallying from a halftime deficit in a big game.

The No. 1 Panthers’ opponent in Saturday’s Baltimore Catholic League Tournament semifinal, St. Maria Goretti, was well aware.

Behind a sensational shooting performance from senior guard Jahsan Johnson, who scored 11 of his career-high 29 points in a take-charge third quarter, the Gaels from Hagerstown built on their five-point halftime advantage and held off St. Frances to claim a 68-62 win at Goucher College.

Goretti (26-6) will take on No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph — a 69-59 winner over Mount Carmel — in Sunday’s championship game set for 3 p.m. at Goucher.

St. Frances, which came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Mount Saint Joseph in last Sunday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game, ended its season with a 29-11 mark.

Senior guard Carlton Carrington closed out his fine career with 34 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter to spearhead a determined rally that fell short.

St. Frances' Benjamin Brown, left, and Goretti's Tristan Cook react during a Baltimore Catholic League Tournament semifinal on Saturday at Goucher College. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“It was so much emotion going into the MIAA and just to get that championship. Goretti was the better team today, but I’m proud of my guys,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said. “It’s been a great season on Chase Street and we’re going to regroup and get ready for next year.”

After Sunday’s intense win against Mount Saint Joseph in the MIAA A championship, the Panthers struggled to get past Archbishop Spalding, 57-55, in Friday’s quarterfinals.

They were hoping that would serve as a wake-up call Saturday, but the Gaels (27-6) proved more up to the task.

With a 29-24 halftime lead, Goretti came out fast and precise. With a jumper from Justin Cheung followed by an inside basket from Najeh Allen and a steal and layup from Johnson, the Gaels quickly built a 35-24 lead two minutes into the second half.

Johnson’s 3-point aim took over later in the quarter as he connected on three in the final three minutes to give the Gaels a 53-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“It’s my team, it’s not just me — they helped me create the space,” said Johnson, who was inserted into the starting lineup during the postseason after an injury to standout Dionte Alexander.

St. Frances' Tyler Baldwin, left, guards Goretti's Jahsan Johnson as he heads toward the basket during a Baltimore Catholic League Tournament semifinal on Saturday at Goucher College. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

In the fourth quarter, Carrington was relentless in getting to the basket in a bid to bring the Panthers back.

With 1:15 to play, he converted his third 3-point play of the quarter to cut the Gaels’ lead to 62-56, but Goretti senior guard Tristan Cook made 5 of 6 free throws — his only points of the game — to secure the win.

“We’ve been fighters all year, but we just got down too much and we ran out of time,” Myles said. “[Goretti] shot the ball really, really well and good luck to them tomorrow against St. Joe.”

Goretti coach Sidney McCray continues to be impressed with how his team continues to grow. Allen scored 18 points and forward Caleb Embaya finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

“Man, I just got a great group of seniors that know how to get it done,” he said. “All season, I’ve been telling these guys this is my fifth year as head, this is the best group I’ve had of being composed and just learning how to win. We’re just still getting better in March, which is amazing.”

SMG — Allen 16, Embeya 13, Cook 4, Cheung 4, Johnson 31. Totals: 29 9-15 68

SF — Jackson 5, Lamothe 10, Carrington 34,, Brown 4, Mebane 7, Farroq 2. Totals: 24 13-17 62

Half: SMG, 29-24