No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball rallies past Goretti, 54-53, to inch closer to BCL regular-season crown

No matter the circumstances, No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball has a firm belief that it can figure it out by game’s end.

That confidence comes from the hard work at practice, where every late-game situation is covered.

Advertisement

Trailing St. Maria Goretti in the closing two minutes Wednesday night, seniors Amani Hansberry and Sean Clark took the initiative and the host Gaels secured a resilient 54-53 win that puts them in position to claim the Baltimore Catholic League title later this week.

Mount Saint Joseph improved to 32-3 overall and 12-1 in league play and can capture the regular-season crown with a win at Archbishop Spalding at 7 p.m. Friday. Goretti, which claimed a 54-52 home win over Mount Saint Joseph on Jan. 11, fell to 24-5 overall and 12-2 in league play. A Spalding win on Friday would make Mount Saint Joseph and Goretti the league’s co-regular-season champions.

Advertisement

Mount Saint Joseph’s Amani Hansberry (35) hangs from the rim after a dunk during Wednesday night's 54-53 win over St. Maria Goretti. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Mostly out of rhythm on offense for the first three quarters against Goretti’s quality defense, Hansberry scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the deciding fourth. With just under two minutes to play, he tied the game at 51 with a jumper near the free-throw line. On the Gaels’ next possession, he worked his way underneath the basket and, after drawing extra attention from the defense, found Clark in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave Mount Saint Joseph a 54-51 lead.

After Goretti got a basket from Jahsan Johnson to cut the lead to 54-53 with 35 seconds left, the visitors got a defensive stop to get the ball back with 13 seconds to go. But Clark stole the inbound pass and burned some time off the clock before missing a layup. Goretti’s desperation shot at the buzzer was well off the mark.

“It’s been instilled in us all season,” Hansberry said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but you really just got to dig deep and find a way to win and coach [Pat] Clatchey and all the assistants are always reiterating that to us. Have some heart, have some pride and we did what had to do to get the win.”

Goretti was first to battle back from adversity on Wednesday. With star center Caleb Embeya missing much of the middle quarters because of foul trouble, the visitors trailed 30-21 at the half.

After Embeya returned with 2:30 left in the third quarter and Jarvis Wright and Justin Cheung each hit 3-pointers, Goretti tied the game at 36 when Dionte Alexander scored on a tough driving layup.

St. Maria Goretti’s Caleb Embeya (23) plays strong defense against Mount Saint Joseph’s Amani Hansberry (35) during Wednesday night's game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Trailing 42-38 to start the fourth quarter, Goretti opened with six straight points, including an inside basket from Embeya and two straight buckets from Alexander, to take a 44-42 lead. The visitors led by three twice before the Mount Saint Joseph pulled through. Hansberry converted a three-point play to tie the game at 49 with 2:35 to go before hitting the jumper and setting up Clark’s 3 to give the Gaels the lead for good.

As for the deciding shot, Clark was ready for his chance to help make the difference.

“I was open, so I said in my head when I get the ball, I’m going to shoot it,” said Clark, who finished with seven points. “I missed two earlier, but I didn’t get defeated and always say keep shooting the ball.”

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Ace Valentine scored 12 points and Austin Abrams added 11 for the Gaels, while Hansberry also put together a strong night on the boards.

“Just a hard-fought game and we got down and just fought back and found a way to get the job done,” Clatchey said. “We got one more game Friday night at Spalding and if win that we’re the BCL regular-season champs.”

Before the game, Clatchey was presented a game ball for moving into third place in wins for a Maryland boys high school basketball coach earlier this month. Former Goretti legend Cokey Robertson, who Clatchey most recently passed on the all-time list, was in attendance and presented the ball.

Clatchey, in his 31st season at Mount Saint Joseph, has 784 wins, trailing only DeMatha legend Morgan Wooten (1,274) and Wicomico’s Butch Waller (896).

SMG — Allen 5, Embeya 13, Alexander 10, Cheung 5, Johnson 9, Wright 11. Totals:. 22 6-6 53

MSJ — Valentine 12, Abrams 11, Farrell 2, Clark 7, Hansberry 18, Wingfield 3, Truitt 1. Totals: 20 7-12 54

Advertisement

Half: MSJ 30-21