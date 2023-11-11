Hereford girls soccer starts fast and shuts down Glenelg, 2-1, in Class 2A state semifinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford players celebrate their 2-1 win over Glenelg during a Class 2A state semifinal girls soccer game at Bel Air High School on Friday, November 10, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Opportunistic play in the final third staked Hereford girls soccer to an early two-goal lead against Glenelg in Friday’s Class 2A state semifinal.

It left the Bulls to protect their stunning advantage against the Gladiators and prolific senior goal scorer Stephanie Lathrop.

Mission accomplished.

Lathrop scored to pull Glenelg within one before the half, but the Bulls clamped down in to second to secure a 2-1 win at Bel Air High.

Hereford improved to 10-4-3 with the opportunity to win the program’s second state title and first since 2000.

The Bulls will meet the C. Milton Wright-Sparrows Point winner for the championship next week. All the boys and girls state title games will take place from Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

Hereford players celebrate their 2-1 win over Glenelg in a Class 2A state semifinal at Bel Air High School on Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg, which fell 1-0 to Century in last year’s state championship game, finished with an 11-3-3 mark.

Goals from Lindsey Moneymaker and Bella DeSantis three minutes apart in the first 10 minutes proved just enough for the Bulls, who got a fine defensive effort sparked by back Ellis Reynolds and seven saves from goalie Annabelle Grenzer.

The Bulls took to the field with extra motivation against the Gladiators and used it to their full advantage.

“Glenelg has taken us out the past two years in the state tournament, so we really wanted it this year and I feel like we have a great team,” Grenzer said. “So this feels great. I think this is definitely our year.”

In their 14 regular-season games, the Bulls only scored two or more goals three times. But they took a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into Friday’s game.

Moneymaker opened the scoring in the seventh minute when she earned space on the right edge of the penalty box and lofted a ball to the middle that ended up over Glenelg goalie Bella Buscher and in.

Hereford goalie Annabelle Grenzer makes a save in traffic on a Glenelg corner. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Pestering from DeSantis made it 2-0 less than three minutes later. Deep inside the Glenelg box on the left, she pressured a defender into a takeaway and promptly finished from in close.

The Bulls defense kept a close eye on Lathrop, who broke a 30-year record in Howard County to become its all-time leading goal scorer.

In the first half, she had her share of touches and shots, but all were far from the net. She was able to break through when she lofted a free kick from 20 yards over Grenzer with 12:19 to play in the first half to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Bulls made halftime adjustments that proved worthwhile. Reynolds was assigned to mark Lathrop and there was always help nearby. Lathrop’s touches were limited and the Bulls also pushed on attack to keep constant pressure away from their back line.

Glenelg's Stephanie Lathrop, right, controls the ball as she's pressured by Hereford's Maya Antonakas, left, and Anna Orner. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg’s only considerable chances to tie came when Hannah Linberg hit a heavy shot from 20 yards out with 28 minutes to play and Lathrop sent a dangerous low cross from the right side a few minutes later. Grenzer cleanly handled both.

“This was the best week of practice I’ve experienced from any team I’ve ever coached and that’s what I told them. I knew we were ready,” Hereford coach Brad Duvall said. “These kids are so focused and bought in. We’ve just really been working hard to find that final third area and I felt we looked really good even when we weren’t scoring goals, so we’ve come a long way.”

The Gladiators were determined to match last year’s work and get one more win, but their bid to bring home the program’s eighth title fell short. Still, coach Vincente D’Antuono applauded his senior class and the amazing career from Lathrop.

“She works really hard and she’s earned herself a lot of great opportunities,” he said. “I’m really proud of her.”

Goals: H — Moneymaker, DeSantis; G — Lathrop

Saves: H — Grenzer 7; G — Buscher 3

Half: H, 2-1