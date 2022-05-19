No. 14 Hereford boys lacrosse overwhelms Glenelg, 14-3, to reach Class 2A state semifinals

James Traynor, left, and Austin Clarke of Hereford boys lacrosse pose for a photo after defeating Glenelg, 14-3, in a Class 2A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Glenn Graham)

The Hereford boys lacrosse team found a different way to beat Glenelg in the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday — no comeback or late-game heroics necessary this time.

The No. 14 Bulls scored the first seven goals and gave little ground through four quarters, pulling away for a convincing 14-3 win over the visiting Gladiators in the quarterfinal round.

The 2A state runner-up after rallying for a 13-12 semifinal win over the Gladiators last season, this year’s Bulls (13-3) are making their 17th semifinal appearance and looking to add to the program’s nine titles. The state semifinals will take place Friday and Saturday with Hereford’s next opponent yet to be determined.

James Traynor scored on his first two shots two minutes into the game and finished the first quarter with three goals. JP Revitte added two goals and two assists, faceoff specialists Matthew Daw and Cole Wallner picked up key wins and a defense led by Austin Clarke rarely budged.

Hereford coach Kyle Leppert has been urging his Bulls to give him a full fourth-quarter effort and they’ve come close plenty of times this season. On Wednesday, they no doubt delivered.

“We had a solid first quarter to kind of set the precedent for the game and we feel like we haven’t really played a full good game as well as we could, and that’s what we wanted to come out and do,” Traynor said. “We know they’re a really good team, so I feel that’s really going to set us up well to continue our playoff run. Definitely a good night for us.”

Working from behind the cage, Revitte found a cutting Traynor, who promptly finished his chance in front for a 1-0 advantage a little more than a minute into the game. His second goal came 49 seconds later. After Revitte and Brenden Kittner followed with goals for a 4-0 advantage, Bulls goalie Cole Jedlicka made a fine stop on Conner Hammond’s bouncing shot with 1:53 left in the quarter.

Traynor scored his third goal of the game at the end of the Bulls’ dominant quarter to make it 5-0. The Gladiators finally broke through with consecutive goals from Adrien Garcia and Jacob Szczepanski to close within 7-2 at the half, but the Bulls got an important goal from Logan Sinsebox to open the third quarter and the Gladiators were unable to make a significant run to get close.

“They’re very good at defense,” Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said. “We thought we would have more success against them, but they play a real good style and they started fast.”

In last year’s semifinal, Glenelg jumped out to a 6-1 lead before the Bulls methodically chipped away to claim the road win. This year, the Bulls made sure not to spoil their own fine start.

“They probably had our number coming out because we did the comeback last year and they didn’t think we should have,” Clarke said. “So coming into this, they probably wanted to beat us bad and we knew we had to come out solid, stay solid and win the game.”

Seeing the steady improvement every day on both offense and defense, Clarke and the Bulls believe they are on the right path to bring home the program’s 10th state title.

“What’s it going to take? We got to play like this again,” Clarke said. “I think we can still build off this and get a little better every day. [We] don’t have many practices left, so we got to get them in and finish strong.”

Goals: G — Szczepanski, Garcia, Dalton;

H — Traynor 3, Revitte 2, Davis 3, Kittner, Gibbons 2, Bakhsh, Van Note, Sinsebox

Assists: G — Klingensmith;

H — Martino, Tiller, Revitte 2, Gibbons

Saves: G -- Hunter 11;

H — Jedlicka 3