No. 7 Glenelg Country girls lacrosse rolls to 15-5 win over No. 9 Notre Dame Prep

After graduating four All-Metro players from last year’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference runner-up, it might have been natural for the Glenelg Country girls lacrosse team to approach this season with slightly muted expectations.

As the Dragons showed Notre Dame Prep on Tuesday, however, their expectations continue to be quite lofty — and for good reason.

Host No. 7 Glenelg Country, which entered this season ranked No. 7 nationally in the ILWomen Top 25, came out ready to quiet any doubters, scoring the game’s first six goals and riding a seven-goal performance by senior Regan Byrne to a 15-5 win over No. 9 Notre Dame Prep.

“We obviously graduated great players, but those players taught these [younger] players how to come to practice, what to do at practice, and how to set the tone,” Dragons coach Paige Walton said. “Now, they’re playing with confidence.”

Glenelg Country (2-0 overall, 2-0 A Conference) used an efficient offense, which also included key contributions from midfielder Maggie Flanagan (3 goals, assist), attack Lilly Fortin (2 goals, assist) and attack Jess Doreen (3 assists) to build an 8-1 lead by early in the second half.

Byrne was the key, consistently finishing at the offensive end. The senior, who had practiced just three times after recovering from a non-sports-related surgery that kept her out during much of the preseason, said her team is starting to jell, even as she works herself back into playing shape.

“I was cleared last Wednesday, so I’m just trying to do everything I can to build up my strength,” said Byrne, who along with sister Blair Byrne will play for Clemson next season. “I think we’re trying to learn how to jell with each other, and we’re just taking it one game at a time. … By us jumping out and scoring a bunch of goals, I think it just showed that we’re really confident as a team.”

Once staked with a lead, Glenelg Country’s defense kept that advantage.

Despite losing draw controls by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, the Dragons consistently made stops at the defensive end, with seniors Ashley Dyer, Cate O’Ferrall and Julia Dustin time and again forcing turnovers, and junior goalie Natalie Eastwood (South Florida) coming up with several point-blank saves.

“Our defense came up with some huge knockdowns, interceptions and ground balls,” Walton said. “If we’re not getting it off the draw, our defense can make the stop and bring it up to our attack, and our attack can finish.”

The game was a letdown for Notre Dame Prep (3-1, 2-1), which opened the season with three straight wins, including consecutive one-goal victories over Bryn Mawr and Good Counsel.

NDP coach Mac Ford credited the Dragons’ defense.

“They were playing pressure … making it tough to pass the ball. They were coming out, and our girls just didn’t handle it well,” Ford said. “We dominated draws, but it’s really unfortunate that the girls just didn’t show up offensively. They weren’t doing anything new that we didn’t expect. They just played better than we did.”

Glenelg Country 15, Notre Dame Prep 5

Goals: NDP-Goodison, Bowers, Peek, Wasielewski, Kawa. GC-R. Byrne 7, Flanagan 3, Fortin 2, Gorski, B. Byrne, Deabordes. Assists: NDP-Miles; GC-Doreen 3, Byrne 2, Fortin, Flanagan, B. Rakis. Saves: NDP-Martin 3; GC-Eastwood 7. Half: Glenelg Country, 7-1.