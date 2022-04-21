No. 6 Glenelg Country School girls lacrosse stifles No. 2 McDonogh’s high-powered offense in 10-5 win

For the second straight year, the Glenelg Country girls lacrosse team found a way to slow the high-octane offense of McDonogh.

Step 1: Win the draw.

Step 2: Don’t give it back.

Led by senior Josie Pell, the No. 6 Dragons dominated draws all afternoon, then time and again finished the job with powerful drives, getting three goals and two assists from Notre Dame-bound senior Jaclyn Marzsal in a 10-5 win over the host No. 2 Eagles.

“We really just tried to go and take our girl if we [saw] we had that drive,” Marzsal said. “We have trust in each other so that if you think you have that drive, you’re going to go and you’re going to score. We have a lot of faith that our teammates are going to put it in the back of the net when they go, and that’s what we did today.”

The Dragons won 12 of 17 draws, including 10 of the game’s first 12, with Pell feeding teammates Maggie Weisman, Arianna Silvestri and Lena Doreen, among others.

“We got beat on the draw control circle,” McDonogh coach Taylor Cummings said. “That’s just pure grit. That’s determination. They outclassed us in that area, and that’s something that we need to figure out on our end.”

But the Dragons (12-1, 9-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) had just as much success defensively, three days shy of a year since they topped McDonogh at home, 13-3, in one of the more surprising outcomes of the 2021 season.

This time, senior goalie Stephanie Marzsal repeatedly came up with big saves, totaling 13 for the game. Glenelg Country also forced 12 turnovers by mainly sticking to the fundamentals.

“We just made sure we played good team defense,” Dragons coach Paige Walton said. “We know that they like to drive hard and drive from the top. We were making sure that the first slide and the second slide came. They have multiple goal scorers, so it’s not like you can just mark one person … You can never count McDonogh out. We knew that. [We] worked today against a really good team and came out ahead.”

Juniors Blair Byrne and Regan Byrne scored two goals each for Glenelg Country, which took control with four straight goals early in the second half to turn a one-goal lead into an 8-3 advantage with 15:33 to play. All told, McDonogh (11-2, 7-2) — the No. 3 team in Inside Lacrosse’s ILWomen Top 25 High School Power Rankings and No. 4 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25 — went more than 10 minutes without a goal in the second half, as Glenelg Country (ranked No. 6 and No. 9, respectively), pulled away.

“We knew that we needed a big run and we had to start both halves strong,” Jaclyn Marzsal said. “I think that’s super important for us. When we all play team lacrosse, that’s when we do our best, and we tried to take that from last year. We tried not to think too much about last year and just kind of be in the present and control what we could control.”

Glenelg Country 10, McDonogh 5

Goals: GC-J. Marzsal 3, R. Byrne 2, B. Byrne 2, Weisman, Pell, Herman; M-Edmondson 2, Godine, Lawson. Schaller.

Assists: GC- J. Marzsal 2, R. Byrne.

Saves: GC-St. Marzsal 13; M- Wilhelm 7.

Half: Glenelg Country, 4-2.