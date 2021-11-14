Glenelg boys soccer falls to Parkside on penalty kicks in 2A state semifinals

SILVER SPRING — Defense proved stingy in Saturday’s Class 2A boys soccer state semifinal, with Glenelg and Parkside finishing 100 minutes of play scoreless at Montgomery Blair High.
The ensuing penalty kick shootout proved just as even through 10 rounds, with both teams making their first nine shots.
Finally, with the goalkeepers taking their respective turns in the 11th round, Parkside’s David Filart scored his try while Glenelg’s Katen Gulati sent his shot wide as the Rams claimed a 10-9 shootout win.
Parkside (12-0-2) will meet Harford Tech — a 2-1 winner over Century in Saturday’s other semifinal — in next week’s championship game. The state tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
Glenelg coach Joey Osborne was proud of the strides made by his Gladiators, who were making their first state tournament appearance since 1997, when the program won its second title.
“It’s been a long time since Glenelg soccer has been here so I’m just super proud of them,” he said. “We told then at the end that, at the end of the day, there’s only four boys teams that get to be winners at the end of the season. We came down to the 11th shooter in PKs and sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”
The second 10-minute overtime had the game’s best chances, but neither team able to capitalize.
Glenelg’s Jaegon Hibbits just missed on a tough angle in the opening minute. Parkside’s Andrew Wilson let one go from 18 yards that went just wide midway through the overtime. Then it was Glenelg’s turn, with Daniel Vaydman making a strong run before unleashing a shot from 15 yards that just missed.
After a quiet first half with limited scoring chances, the offenses picked up in the second half, but neither team could break through.
Early in the half, Parkside’s Brady Mancha made a strong run from the left side, but Gulati (four saves) left his line to take away any angle.
With 7:35 to play, the Gladiators had their best chance in regulation on a free kick from 30 yards that was punched away by Filart.
The Gladiators, who graduate six seniors, went 3-0-2 in their final five games of the regular season and went into Saturday’s game with three shutout wins in the postseason. They claimed the North region with a 1-0 win over Middletown, 1-0, on Nov. 2 before beating Potomac, 3-0, in the state quarterfinals Nov. 5.
Osborne was pleased with the strides made and is excited for the Gladiators to build on this year’s success.
“The seniors really helped elevate the program,” he said. “They elevated their games after having the condensed spring season last year, so they were really getting their first full season of varsity soccer and there was a lot of growth that had to happen and they were able to do it really quickly.”
Latest High School sports
Saves: G – Gulati 4; P -- Filart 4 Half: 0-0