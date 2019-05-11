Pallotti wins IAAM C Conference lacrosse title, beating Concordia, 8-7, in overtime

Senior Quai Skeete Ridley bounced a free-position shot into the net 11 seconds into overtime, the last of her game-high six goals, as St. Vincent Pallotti rallied from a four-goal deficit to top Concordia, 8-7, in Saturday's Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference lacrosse final at Gerstell Academy.

Pallotti (17-3), which had lost to the Saints by a goal during the regular season, trailed 5-1, in the first half before rallying for its first title since 2008. Consecutive goals by Skeete Ridley brought Pallotti to within one, and sophomore Ally Miller forced overtime off a feed from Skeete Ridley.

“We were just like, `We need to dig deep,’ " said Skeete Ridley, who will continue her career at Howard University. "We had to leave everything out on the field and give it our all.”

Sophomore Kelsey King had three goals and an assist and junior Samantha Lassahn added two goals and an assist for the Saints (16-2), who had won 16 straight entering the day.

Goals: P-Skeete-Ridley 6, Robertson, Miller; C-King 3, S. Lassahn 2, Franker, Godat. Assists: P-Skeete-Ridley. C-S. Lassahn, V. Lassahn, King. Saves: C-Meyer 3; P-Eubanks 4, Onyenwe 1. Half: Concordia, 6-3.

writerguy@comcast.net

twitter.com/writerguyRich