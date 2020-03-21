Baltimore-area girls lacrosse players starting to gear up for extra protection

"It would be a mistake to just make an emotional decision about something as important as player safety without the evidence to back it up," said Ann Kitt Carpenetti, the vice president of lacrosse operations at US Lacrosse. "I certainly know there are folks who have been around the game for decades and recall a time when women's lacrosse was played with nothing but a mouthguard. There always have been concerns expressed about the game changing fundamentally, but our position has been that the game doesn't have to change."