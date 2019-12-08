The Top 15
1. Hereford
The Bulls are the defending Baltimore County 2A Central region and 2A state champions but will face new challenges as they move up to 3A.
2. Mount Hebron
The Vikings continued to improve last season, going from third at the Howard County championships to 3A East region champions and second at the 3A state meet. Sierra Matthews and Garcelle Pierre will be asked to help fill the void left by Jaiden Ritter’s graduation.
3. Mount de Sales
The Sailors have perhaps the best two runners in the IAAM Conference in Isabella and Juliette Whittaker, who will score points in the 300 dash and potentially all the way up to the 3,200 as they look to win the school’s first indoor conference championship after they came agonizingly close last season, losing to McDonogh by 2.5 points.
4. Severna Park
The Falcons won the Anne Arundel championship and finished second in the 4A Central region before a seventh-place finish at the 4A state meet. They boast a strong distance group from a cross country core that finished second in the state and will score across the field events, led by Sarah Adams, who can score in the pole vault and 55 hurdles.
5. Harford Tech
The Cobras finished second to Hereford at both the 2A Central region and the 2A state championships, the latter by two points. While they lost a lot of scoring from Petronilla Onyebadi and Beyonce Kelly, who graduated, they return plenty of talent, including Caitlyn Bobb, already a 12-time state champion in just three track seasons.
6. McDonogh
The Eagles reclaimed the IAAM A Conference title for the first time since 2014-15. Despite losing last year’s Athlete of the Year in Jada Seaman, who is at the University of Virginia, they have solid depth.
7. Reservoir
The Gators finished second at the Howard County meet before finishing third at the 3A East region and fourth at the 3A state meet. They are led by Adaobi Tabugbo, the returning 3A state champion in the 55 hurdles and runner-up in the 55 dash.
8. Maryvale
The Lions finished a close third last season at the IAAM championships and have the most returning scorers from last year’s top three. Rachel Thomas will be expected to score points in the distance events and Tara Coyne could score in the shot pot, pole vault and high jump.
9. South River
The Seahawks finished third at the Anne Arundel meet before a fourth-place 4A Central region finish and a ninth-place finish at the state meet. They are boosted by the return of Bronwyn Patterson, the defending 4A 800 and 1,600 indoor state champion, who missed the cross country season with an injury.
10. Broadneck
The Bruins were fourth in the county and 4A Central before taking eighth at the 4A state meet. Their strength is in their distance runners, particularly Mollie Fenn, who won the 4A state championship in the 3,200 outdoors.
11. South Carroll
The Cavaliers are the defending Carroll County and 2A West champions and finished eighth at the 2A state meet. Zelda Hirsch finished third at the 2A state meet and Grace Siehler should score in the distance events.
12. Atholton
The Raiders surprised many when they won the Howard County title by a point and a half over Reservoir and will look to improve on their eighth-place finish at the 3A state meet with several returning runners.
13. Franklin
The Indians finished third at the Baltimore County meet and the 3A Central before finishing seventh at the state meet. They will be led by Jasmine Johnson, who won the 300 and 500 at the 3A East region meet before finishing in the top five at the state meet in both events.
14. Glenelg Country
The Dragons ran away with the IAAM B championship, winning by 35 points over Roland Park. Two of their top returners, Aniya Diggs and Amanda Ruffin, ran the second and third best times in all of the IAAM in the 55 dash.
15. Arundel
The Wildcats finished second at the Anne Arundel championships and are counting on Brooke Watts and Sumaya Togba to score points in the shorter distances. Niya Torres accelerated her development to finish in the top three at the county, region and state cross country championships this fall.
Others considered: Carver A&T, Century, River Hill, Roland Park, Sparrows Point, Woodlawn