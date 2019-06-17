2019 All-Metro girls outdoor track and field Performer of the Year: Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales

Juliette Whittaker made quite a debut on the outdoor track scene this spring.

She grew into one of the top middle-distance runners in the state as a freshman and played a big role in Mount de Sales winning the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship.

Whittaker won the 800-meter run at the IAAM title meet in a time of 2 minutes, 10.16 seconds, which broke the meet record set by Jessica Harris, who formerly ran for the Sailors.

Also at the IAAM meet, Whittaker won the 1,600 in 5:11.74. According to Gene Williams, the Mount de Sales co-coach with Steve Weber, her time of 2:07.96 in the 800 this season was (as of the last week in May) the 10th fastest performance in the United States for high school girls. It’s also the fastest time in Maryland.

Whittaker also ran 4:48.12 in the 1,600 at the Pikesville Track Classic, which is the only time any girl broke the five-minute barrier in Maryland this season. Williams said it was the 16th best time in the nation overall and the best from a freshman in the country at that distance.

She also won the 800 at the IAAM championship meet indoors and combined with fellow All-Metro picks Bella Whittaker (her older sister) and Samantha Facius to help the Sailors win the cross country and outdoor track titles in the conference.

“Juliette [had an] outstanding freshman season,” Williams said. “Besides running fast, Juliette is a fierce competitor. … This is best exemplified when she anchored the Mount de Sales distance medley relay team in the Penn Relays. This despite coming down with a fever the day before the Penn Relays.”

