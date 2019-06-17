2019 All-Metro girls outdoor track and field first and second teams

First team

Caitlyn Bobb

Harford Tech, sophomore

» A dynamic athlete who helped the Cobras to a second-place finish in the Class 2A state meet

» Won 200- (24.64) and 400-meter run (54.02) at state meet and also ran on two winning relays to help the Cobras score 40 points

» Swept 200 (24.92) and 400 (55.00) at Class 2A East Region meet

» Also swept the two events in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championships and nearly went undefeated throughout the season in the 200 and 400

Courtney Butz

Hereford, junior

» Her versatility played a big role in helping Hereford have a dominant season and win its first Class 2A state crown

» Scored in the high jump, triple jump, 100 hurdles and the pole vault

» Pole vault served her best, especially at the state meet, where she took second with a personal best of 11 feet

» Also won the pole vault at the Baltimore County title meet with a vault of 10 feet, 6 inches

AJ Davis

McDonogh, senior

» Gave the Eagles plenty of help in the shot put and discus

» Won the shot put (44-4.75) and discus (118-7) at the IAAM A Conference title meet

» This was the third time Davis won the shot put; she took both the shot put and discus two years ago and won the shot put the year before that as a knee injury sidelined her last season

» Davis was dominant in both events throughout the spring and is headed to Drexel for basketball

Samantha Facius

Mount de Sales, senior

» Has been a consistent distance runner for the Sailors throughout career

» Won the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 41 seconds at the IAAM A Conference championship meet, the second straight year Facius has captured that title

» Also ran on the 3,200 relay that took first place in the IAAM meet

» Finished second in the 1,600 at the championship meet as Mount de Sales took the team championship

Mollie Fenn

Broadneck, freshman

» Capped tremendous freshman year with a first-place finish at the state meet

» Won the Class 4A state championship in the 3,200 in 10:59.35

» Completed a sweep of the 3,200 in the Anne Arundel (11:15.69) and Class 4A East Region (11:09.22) title meets

» Also finished fifth in the 1,600 in the state meet

Beyonce Kelly

Harford Tech, senior

» As Harford Tech has grown into a force in Class 2A, Kelly has been right there

» Won the Class 2A state high jump with a leap of 5-6 after taking first indoors

» Won the state title outdoors three straight years – and finished second as a freshman

» Also ran on two state-title winning relay teams this season to end her Cobra career in style

Savannah Kent

Harford Tech, senior

» Kent was another versatile performer that helped Harford Tech find points in a lot of places

» Ran on the victorious 800 relay team at the state meet in Class 2A

» Also took third in the triple jump, plus third in the 300 hurdles at the state championships

» Won the 300 hurdles (48.01) at the UCBAC championship meet and also finished second in the triple jump

Mya King

Sparrows Point, senior

» Turned in a dynamic season, especially in the big meets

» Finished by winning the 100 hurdles (14.31) and the 300 hurdles (43.13), setting Class 1A state meet records in both

» At the Baltimore County meet, King won those two races, plus the long jump (16-8)

» Came back and won the two hurdle races, plus the triple jump (36-2, a personal best)

Emily Knight

Severna Park, senior

» Ran in middle distance races and also helped out on relays several times

» Won the Class 4A 1,600 at the state meet (5:02.45) and also ran on the 3,200 relay team that captured the state title

» Also captured the 1,600 in the Class 4A East Region meet (5:08.79)

» Will go to Tennessee to run for the Volunteers

Emily Konkus

Hereford, senior

» Helped the Bulls take the Class 2A state title with a strong performance

» Won the 3,200 in 11:17.30 and also ran on the 3,200 relay team

» Finished third in the 800 and 1,600 as Hereford edged Harford Tech for its first outdoor state title

» Konkus is going to Washington University in St. Louis to run

Jada Seaman

McDonogh, senior

» Her versatility was a big reason McDonogh took second in the IAAM A Conference title meet

» Won the 100 (11.84), 200 (24.12) and long jump (18-2.5) at the IAAM A Conference title meet

» Also finished in third place in the 400 in the championship meet

» Heading to Virginia

Adaobi Tabugbo

Reservoir, junior

» An outstanding sprinter/hurdler for Reservoir who scored in crucial meets

» Won the Class 3A state title in the 100 hurdles in 14.71; took second in the 300 hurdles

» Ran on the third-place 400 relay team for Reservoir at the state meet

» Also won the two hurdle events at both the Howard County and Class 3A East Region meets

Bella Whittaker

Mount de Sales, junior

» An outstanding runner who teamed with her younger sister, Juliette, to help Mount de Sales win the IAAM A Conference title

» Ran well at the IAAM title meet, winning the 400 in a personal-best 54.71

» Also took second in the 200 at that event

» Ran on two first-place relay teams that helped Mount de Sales pull out the team title

Second team

Sarah Adams, Severna Park, junior

Amanda Eliker, Howard, junior

Lacey Fowler, South River, sophomore

Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, sophomore

Jasmine Johnson, Franklin, junior

Faith Meininger, River Hill, sophomore

Karah Moore, Carver A&T, junior

Aleah Nelson, McDonogh, senior

Megan Plummer, South Carroll, junior

Jaiden Ritter, Mount Hebron, senior

Madeline Till, Towson, sophomore

Maelynn Ugokwe, Bryn Mawr, junior

Janiya Valentine, New Town, senior

Tori Valentine, Mount Hebron, junior

