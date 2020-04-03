2019-20 All-Metro girls indoor track Coach of the Year Brad Duvall led Bulls to a surprising title after step up

Brad Duvall
Hereford
Hereford coach Brad Duvall wasn’t thinking about winning a title after the Bulls stepped to Class 3A classification, even though his team had won the past four 2A state indoor girls championships.
“I’ll be honest, going in and leading up to it we weren’t even focused on the state championships,” Duvall said. "I didn’t think honestly that we were that good.”
After defeating 3A powerhouse Franklin at the Baltimore County championships and the 3A Central region championships, Duvall and his coaching staff began to take a closer look.
“We weren’t sure really if there was any team outside of Northern [Calvert] that could win it,” Duvall said. “We started comparing ourselves to them a little bit and we knew our pole vault was going to be huge.”
The pole vault crew of Elizabeth Schriver, Courtney Butz and Vita Shats scored 23 of the Bulls’ 54 points to help them push past Northern-Calvert in the last event and win 54-49.5
Each Bulls athlete performed at their peak, something even Duvall could not have foreseen.
“Going into the meet we thought that we were going to have to have a perfect day and Northern was going to have to give up a couple in order for us to have a chance,” Duvall said. “We did that. Every kid ran a [personal best] on the track that day, which never happens. This is by far the most surprising state championship we have ever had.”
Though it might have surprised Duvall, it’s no longer a surprise to see Hereford win an indoor track girls state championship, having won six since 2012.
“Without a doubt these kids know what the expectation is,” Duvall said. "Our kids know when they join the program that there is going to be an expectation that they are competing for county, region, and state titles every season.”