2019 All-Metro girls outdoor track and field Coach of the Year: Brad Duvall, Hereford

The Bulls had found plenty of success over the years in cross country and indoor track, coming away with a total of 17 state titles. Outdoor track, though, was another story.

Hereford’s usually been very competitive outdoors, but, for some reason, the Bulls couldn’t win a state title until this spring, when they beat defending champion Harford Tech to win their first crown, and it came in Class 2A.

Coach Brad Duvall’s team relied on depth to score points in several events. Hereford got great efforts from first-team All-Metro picks Courtney Butz and Emily Konkus, plus many others, and they defeated the Cobras by 12 points.

But more than that, Duvall said his team learned a lesson. They won in indoor track this winter, but that’s just a one-day meet that lasts five to six hours.

The outdoor track state title meet lasts over two days and can be very difficult. Duvall said now the Bulls understand the process.

“The kids now know what it takes to win a championship over two days,” Duvall, who was also named All-Metro indoor track and field Coach of the Year in the winter, said that day. “It’s a long time to maintain focus.”

This wrapped up a triple crown for the Hereford girls as they also won the state title in cross country and indoor track.

Duvall also credits boys coach Adam Hittner for his work as both coaches often have the teams train together.

