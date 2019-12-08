xml:space="preserve">
McDonogh's Nyla Cherry wins the A Conference Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles. The MIAA/IAAM held their state track and field championships at Archbishop Spalding High School Saturday. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Caitlyn Bobb

Harford Tech, junior

Bobb has won 12 state championships in just three seasons of competitive track and looks to lead the Cobras to a 2A state title after narrowly missing out last season.

Nyla Cherry

McDonogh, sophomore

Cherry won the IAAM A Conference championship in the 55 hurdles as a freshman and finished second in the long jump and eighth in the high jump. She won the IAAM 100 hurdles title outdoors in the spring and finished third in the long and high jumps.

Alayna Gibson

Roland Park, senior

Despite running in the IAAM B Conference, Gibson won the overall IAAM championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last winter and claimed the 1,600 and 3,200 IAAM titles outdoors last spring.

Jasmine Johnson

Franklin, senior

Johnson finished in the top five last winter at the 3A state meet in the 300 and 500 after winning region titles in the same events. She won the 300 hurdles at the 3A state meet outdoors and finished second in the 200 and 400.

Sierra Matthews

Mount Hebron, junior

Matthews is the defending Howard County, 3A Central Region and 3A state champion in the 500 and finished second in the state in the 300. She also anchored the second-place 800 and 1,600 relay teams last winter at the 3A state meet.

Bronwyn Patterson

South River, junior

After missing the cross country season because of an injury, Patterson returns to the track indoors, where she will look to defend her 4A state titles in both the 800 and 1,600. She ran the second fastest 1,600 in the state last season at the state championships, coming in at 5:03.88.

Lindsay Perry

C. Milton Wright, senior

Perry comes off a stellar cross country season in which she finished third in the state at the 3A meet and hopes to repeat as 3A state champion in the 800 and improve on her fifth-place finish in the 1600.

Adaobi Tabugbo

Reservoir, senior

Tabugo’s winning time of 8.27 seconds in the 55 hurdles at the 3A state meet last season was the eighth fastest time in the state. Tabugbo also finished second in the state in the 55 dash outdoors.

Isabella Whittaker

Mount de Sales, sophomore

Isabella had the fourth best time in the state in the 300 (39.36) and the fifth best time in the 500 (1:15.91) as she won both events at the IAAM championships last season. She also won the IAAM 400 title outdoors while anchoring the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

Juliette Whittaker

Mount de Sales, sophomore

Juliette ran the fastest 800 (2:11.44) and 3,200 (10:50.81) times in the state last season. She also won the IAAM 800 title both indoors and outdoors and finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200 indoors.

Other notables

Sarah Adams, Severna Park, senior

Caroline Benda, Hereford, junior

Zoe Benitez, Key, sophomore

Logan Bierer, Pikesville, senior

Janasia Buckner, River Hill, sophomore

Tara Coyne, Maryvale, senior

Mollie Fenn, Broadneck, sophomore

Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, junior

Rubie Goffena, Manchester Valley, sophomore

Madison Garrigus, Atholton, junior

Ella Godswill, Randallstown, senior

Zelda Hirsch, South Carroll, junior

Kathryn Hopkins, Winters Mill, junior

Maryia Hrytsyshyna, Chesapeake-AA, junior

Anna Janke, Broadneck, senior

Storrie Kulynych-Irvin, Key, freshman

Ella Little, McDonogh, junior

Samantha Leo, Chesapeake-AA, junior

Tavianne Maultsby, Roland Park, senior

Katie Melesko, Glenelg, senior

Kennedy Mendoza, Fallston, sophomore

Karah Moore, Carver A&T, senior

Mackenzie Morrison, Bel Air, sophomore

Morgan Nasir, Atholton, junior

Kaden Olivier, McDonogh, junior

Emma Radebaugh, Maryvale, junior

Nya Ray, Harford Tech, junior

Maddy Robinson, Maryvale, junior

Vita Shats, Hereford, junior

Grace Siehler, South Carroll, junior

Paris Stanton, Meade, junior

Thalia Summerville, Digital Harbor, senior

Madeline Till, Towson, junior

Rachel Thomas, Maryvale, senior

Maelynn Ugokwe, Bryn Mawr, senior

