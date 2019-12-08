Caitlyn Bobb
Harford Tech, junior
Bobb has won 12 state championships in just three seasons of competitive track and looks to lead the Cobras to a 2A state title after narrowly missing out last season.
Nyla Cherry
McDonogh, sophomore
Cherry won the IAAM A Conference championship in the 55 hurdles as a freshman and finished second in the long jump and eighth in the high jump. She won the IAAM 100 hurdles title outdoors in the spring and finished third in the long and high jumps.
Alayna Gibson
Roland Park, senior
Despite running in the IAAM B Conference, Gibson won the overall IAAM championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last winter and claimed the 1,600 and 3,200 IAAM titles outdoors last spring.
Jasmine Johnson
Franklin, senior
Johnson finished in the top five last winter at the 3A state meet in the 300 and 500 after winning region titles in the same events. She won the 300 hurdles at the 3A state meet outdoors and finished second in the 200 and 400.
Sierra Matthews
Mount Hebron, junior
Matthews is the defending Howard County, 3A Central Region and 3A state champion in the 500 and finished second in the state in the 300. She also anchored the second-place 800 and 1,600 relay teams last winter at the 3A state meet.
Bronwyn Patterson
South River, junior
After missing the cross country season because of an injury, Patterson returns to the track indoors, where she will look to defend her 4A state titles in both the 800 and 1,600. She ran the second fastest 1,600 in the state last season at the state championships, coming in at 5:03.88.
Lindsay Perry
C. Milton Wright, senior
Perry comes off a stellar cross country season in which she finished third in the state at the 3A meet and hopes to repeat as 3A state champion in the 800 and improve on her fifth-place finish in the 1600.
Adaobi Tabugbo
Reservoir, senior
Tabugo’s winning time of 8.27 seconds in the 55 hurdles at the 3A state meet last season was the eighth fastest time in the state. Tabugbo also finished second in the state in the 55 dash outdoors.
Isabella Whittaker
Mount de Sales, sophomore
Isabella had the fourth best time in the state in the 300 (39.36) and the fifth best time in the 500 (1:15.91) as she won both events at the IAAM championships last season. She also won the IAAM 400 title outdoors while anchoring the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams.
Juliette Whittaker
Mount de Sales, sophomore
Juliette ran the fastest 800 (2:11.44) and 3,200 (10:50.81) times in the state last season. She also won the IAAM 800 title both indoors and outdoors and finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200 indoors.
Other notables
Sarah Adams, Severna Park, senior
Caroline Benda, Hereford, junior
Zoe Benitez, Key, sophomore
Logan Bierer, Pikesville, senior
Janasia Buckner, River Hill, sophomore
Tara Coyne, Maryvale, senior
Mollie Fenn, Broadneck, sophomore
Macy Gerbes, Sparrows Point, junior
Rubie Goffena, Manchester Valley, sophomore
Madison Garrigus, Atholton, junior
Ella Godswill, Randallstown, senior
Zelda Hirsch, South Carroll, junior
Kathryn Hopkins, Winters Mill, junior
Maryia Hrytsyshyna, Chesapeake-AA, junior
Anna Janke, Broadneck, senior
Storrie Kulynych-Irvin, Key, freshman
Ella Little, McDonogh, junior
Samantha Leo, Chesapeake-AA, junior
Tavianne Maultsby, Roland Park, senior
Katie Melesko, Glenelg, senior
Kennedy Mendoza, Fallston, sophomore
Karah Moore, Carver A&T, senior
Mackenzie Morrison, Bel Air, sophomore
Morgan Nasir, Atholton, junior
Kaden Olivier, McDonogh, junior
Emma Radebaugh, Maryvale, junior
Nya Ray, Harford Tech, junior
Maddy Robinson, Maryvale, junior
Vita Shats, Hereford, junior
Grace Siehler, South Carroll, junior
Paris Stanton, Meade, junior
Thalia Summerville, Digital Harbor, senior
Madeline Till, Towson, junior
Rachel Thomas, Maryvale, senior
Maelynn Ugokwe, Bryn Mawr, senior