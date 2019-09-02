2019 Baltimore-area girls soccer preseason Top 15 poll

Outlook: Despite a heavy graduation hit going into last season, the Hawks continued doing what they do: Play confident and together, get the most out of their abilities and win state crowns. They made it three straight titles (13 overall), and with seven starters back, more hardware is likely on its way. All-Metro second-team goalie Caroline Duffy is a major luxury in back and Sophia Elguera will be the team’s new midfield catalyst after shining on defense last year.