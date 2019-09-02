Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area girls soccer players to watch

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 02, 2019 | 5:00 AM
River Hill goalie Caroline Duffy knocks the ball away during the girls soccer game against Wilde Lake at River Hill High School in Clarksville on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. (Jen Rynda / BSMG)

Baylee DeSmit

McDonogh, junior, forward

Powerful and decisive on and off the ball, the All-Metro first-team selection is one of the area’s most dangerous and consistent offensive threats, evidenced by her sensational 25-goal, 12-assist sophomore season for the defending IAAM A champions. Always wanting to be the difference-maker, DeSmit produced nine multigoal games last season with her fourth hat trick coming in the Eagles’ 5-0 win over Archbishop Spalding in the conference title game.

Caroline Duffy

River Hill, sophomore, goalkeeper

The two-time defending 2A state champions came into last season vulnerable after losing a standout senior class to graduation. Enter Duffy, who immediately established herself in goal to turn a question mark into an exclamation point and another state crown for the Hawks. Making 96 saves and surrendering just five goals in her 17-1 freshman season, the All-Metro second-team pick is primed to pick up where she left off with excellent hands, vision and positioning to go with vocal leadership.

Angie Geralis

Wilde Lake, senior, defender

The Wildecats have their entire back line returning and Geralis, a four-year starter, is the linchpin. Geralis shuts down opponents with smart and tenacious play, consistently winning the one-on-one battles and passing well out of the back. Her work rate, competitive spirit and leadership will be invaluable as the Wildecats aim to reach their lofty goals this season.

McDonogh's Lilly McCarthy (10) and Kelsey Smith (20) celebrate behind forward Aria Bilal, left, after a goal in last season's IAAM A Conference title game.
McDonogh's Lilly McCarthy (10) and Kelsey Smith (20) celebrate behind forward Aria Bilal, left, after a goal in last season's IAAM A Conference title game. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Lilly McCarthy

McDonogh, senior, midfielder

The four-year varsity player, All-Metro first-team pick and captain brings shrewd technical and tactical awareness to the middle of the field for the defending IAAM A champion Eagles. McCarthy’s poise sets a positive tone and her steady offensive productivity plays a big role. She finished with 15 goals and 17 assists in her junior year, including seven multigoal games and at least one assist in 15 to bring her career totals to 30 and 37, respectively.

Sophia Michalski-Cooper

South River, senior, midfielder

No returning player enjoyed a bigger breakthrough last season than Michalski-Cooper, who earned All-Metro first-team honors and was named Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel County, making a giant leap in her second varsity season. She scored 10 goals, added nine assists and made an equally big impact at the defensive end for the 13-2-2 Seahawks. End to end, the heart she plays with stands out the most in her play.

Aya Neal

Perry Hall, senior, defender

Set to become a four-year starter, Neal does everything right at center back to keep things tidy at the defensive end for the defending 4A champions. A two-year captain and All-Metro first-team pick last season, she has a business-like approach that features dominant one-on-one skills, smart positioning and gifted speed. Last season, her strong play helped lead the Gators to 10 shutouts, including four in the playoffs. She’ll be the team’s leader and steadying influence this season.

Hereford's Danielle Maggio, center, and Perry Hall's Aya Neal, right, vie for a ball in the first half of a girls' high school soccer match.
Hereford's Danielle Maggio, center, and Perry Hall's Aya Neal, right, vie for a ball in the first half of a girls' high school soccer match. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Ryan Parncutt

Edgewood, senior, midfielder

The area’s best kept secret plays at Edgewood, where Parncutt controls the middle of the field with gifted ball skills, exceptional vision and a pace that’s difficult to match. A four-year starter, three-year captain and Old Dominion commit, she’s equally adept passing or scoring with both feet, finishing with six goals and 11 assists last season. After being named a captain as a sophomore, she responded with a 10-goal, 12-assist season.

Kat Parris

Reservoir, junior, forward

One of the players in Howard County to keep a close eye on is Parris, who appears primed to build on her seven-goal, five-assist sophomore season. Set to become a three-year starter, she is a load for opposing defenses to handle with her ball skills, speed, physicality and ability to create chances for herself and teammates. Expectations are high for the Gators, and Parris, with quality teammates around her, has the ability to carry them a long way.

Payton Patrick

Hereford, junior, forward

The Bulls’ game plan is simple: Get the ball to Patrick and watch good things happen. An All-Metro pick in her first two seasons, she uses her speed, awareness and skills to successfully take on defenses aimed at containing her. The South Carolina commit racked up 30 goals and 17 assists last season to bring her career totals to 52 and 32, respectively, going into her promising junior year.

Jessica Wallace

Archbishop Spalding, junior, defender

A starter since her freshman season, the center back is the centerpiece of the Cavaliers defense with athleticism, smarts and skills. Rarely is she found out of position, making it difficult for opposing offenses to break through. Instead, she reads the game efficiently and is always in the right spaces, knowing when and where to pressure and when to drop off to maintain the defense’s shape. Wallace thrives in one-on-one situations, constantly winning balls and getting the offense moving with precises passes.

Other players to watch:

Katie Byrd, Severna Park

Lela Clark, Broadneck

Mackenzie Click, Perry Hall

Courtney Corcoran, Archbishop Spalding

Kenzie D’Anthony, Manchester Valley

Skye Dixon, Poly

Sophia Elguera, River Hill

Jaddah Foos, Sparrows Point

Elizabeth Gleeson, South River

Amani Green, Roland Park

Harley Jacobs, Old Mill

Gia Johnson, Wilde Lake

Grace Maciejewski, Liberty

Kennedy Mendoza, Fallston

Chiara Menegatti, Towson

Eva Mowery, Broadneck

Carolina Pellegrini, Centennial

Grace Pula, City

Paige Rosenfeld, Long Reach

Emma Ryan, Harford Tech

Raegan Salamone, Harford Tech

Laura Schmidt, Hereford

Christine Scott, Notre Dame Prep

Mori Sokoloff, Severn

Allison Storm, Harford Tech

Amber Wambach, Bel Air

Jade Weir, Sparrows Point

Evie Wysong, Patterson Mill

