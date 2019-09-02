2019 Baltimore-area girls soccer players to watch

A starter since her freshman season, the center back is the centerpiece of the Cavaliers defense with athleticism, smarts and skills. Rarely is she found out of position, making it difficult for opposing offenses to break through. Instead, she reads the game efficiently and is always in the right spaces, knowing when and where to pressure and when to drop off to maintain the defense’s shape. Wallace thrives in one-on-one situations, constantly winning balls and getting the offense moving with precises passes.