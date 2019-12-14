Shortly after the No. 1 Eagles (16-1) secured a third straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship — a 3-1 win over No. 2 Archbishop Spalding — coach Harry Canellakis said his sensational junior forward Baylee DeSmit thrives on taking hold of big moments.
It wasn’t the first time he had those words for DeSmit, who this time scored two-second half goals, including her 10th game-winner of the season, to bring home another championship.
Explosive on and off the ball and confident in the offensive end, DeSmit finished the season with 20 goals and 11 assists. Her second-half goal in a 1-0 win at then-No. 1 Spalding in the regular-season finale on Oct. 24 gave the Eagles first place and an opening-round playoff bye to set up their championship run.
In earning All-Metro first-team honors last year, she polished off a 25-goal, 12-assist sophomore season with three goals in a 5-0 win over Spalding in the title game. For her career, DeSmit takes 56 goals and 28 assists into her senior year with a chance to lead the Eagles to an unprecedented fourth straight crown.