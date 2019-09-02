Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area girls soccer preview by the numbers

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 02, 2019 | 5:00 AM
River Hill teammates celebrate after Brigette Wang, second from left, scored the game winning goal in their overtime victory against Wilde Lake during the 2A south regional girls soccer playoff game at River Hill High School on Thursday, Nov. 1. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
5

One-goal wins River Hill enjoyed in its Class 2A playoff run last season. The Hawks beat Marriotts Ridge (1-0), Wilde Lake (2-1) and Calvert (2-1) to win the South region and Hereford (2-1) and Walkersville (1-0) at states to capture the program’s 13th title.

7

Freshmen that made Dulaney’s 24-player varsity roster. Coach Maurice Boylan Jr. expects them all to play important minutes this season, led by center midfielder Maddie Wise.

8

Returning South River players who have scored four or more goals in a varsity season. Forward Elizabeth Gleeson (11 goals) and midfielder Sophia Michalski-Cooper (10) are the top returning goals scorers from last season.

