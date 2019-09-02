2019 Baltimore-area girls soccer preview by the numbers

5
One-goal wins River Hill enjoyed in its Class 2A playoff run last season. The Hawks beat Marriotts Ridge (1-0), Wilde Lake (2-1) and Calvert (2-1) to win the South region and Hereford (2-1) and Walkersville (1-0) at states to capture the program’s 13th title.
7
Freshmen that made Dulaney’s 24-player varsity roster. Coach Maurice Boylan Jr. expects them all to play important minutes this season, led by center midfielder Maddie Wise.
8
Returning South River players who have scored four or more goals in a varsity season. Forward Elizabeth Gleeson (11 goals) and midfielder Sophia Michalski-Cooper (10) are the top returning goals scorers from last season.