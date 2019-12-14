First team
Katie Byrd
Severna Park, goalkeeper, senior
» Three-year starter, captain posted 12 shutouts in leading the No. 5 Falcons (15-3-2) to the Class 4A state title game
» Still weighing college options; stopped 95 shots for .930 save percentage, including sparkling save in state semifinal win in penalty kicks over Churchill
» Said Severna Park coach Rick Stimpson: “Katie was a rock at the back of our team. Her 12 shutouts were impressive, but it was her ability to come up with big saves in big games that really stood out.”
Courtney Corcoran
Archbishop Spalding, midfielder, junior
» Three-year starter, captain dictated play as holding midfielder with confident two-way play in leading No. 2 Cavaliers (14-2-1) to second straight IAAM A Conference runner-up finish
» Strong in air and on tackles defensively and provided clutch offense with five goals and five assists, including two goals on headers in 2-1 win over No. 3 Mercy
» Said Spalding coach Ashly Kennedy: “Courtney is a strong holding midfielder who is always dictating the tempo. Her vision and technical ability allows her to be one of the most dominant midfielders in the state.”
Jaddah Foos
Sparrows Point, goalkeeper, senior
» Four-year starter, captain posted nine shutouts and allowed just four goals for Baltimore County champion No. 9 Pointers (12-2-1)
» Georgia State commit brought imposing size, athleticism and smarts in goal; logged 4,800 minutes with 61-4-1 career mark that included three state titles
» Said Sparrows Point coach Lori Sexton: “Jaddah played in every single game during her time with the team. She has been one of the most important players in winning three state titles and three county championships during her career.”
Angie Geralis
Wilde Lake, defender, senior
» Four-year starter, captain brought high skills and toughness at center back in leading No. 7 Wildecats (13-5-1) to nine shutouts and trip to Class 3A title game
» Haverford commit brought tone-setting competitiveness, winning individual battles and getting ball forward with crisp passes
» Said Wilde Lake coach Megan Shea: “Angie is an incredibly tough player to play against and, in addition, is very skilled. She excels at winning 50-50 balls and creating offensive opportunities from turnovers.”
Haley Greenwade
Century, forward, sophomore
» Two-year starter enjoyed breakthrough season with Carroll County-high 23 goals to go with four assists for the No. 6 Knights (16-1)
» Incredible creativity with the ball led to 10 multi-point games, five game-winning goals; has 26 goals and nine assists in two first two seasons
» Said Century coach Sara Figuly: “Haley’s confidence has tremendously improved. Her foot skills and moves have proven to be the best in [Carroll] County. She is an amazing player and brings so much to our team.”
Adrianna Gunther
Mercy, midfielder, senior
» Four-year starter never left the field to bring consistently strong two-way play as holding midfielder, finishing with 10 goals and six assists in leading the No. 3 Magic (14-3) to the IAAM A semifinals
» Virginia Wesleyan commit was gritty ball winner and offensive spark, finishing career with 19 goals and 14 assists
» Said Mercy coach Doug Pryor: “Her leadership all the way around, what she did on and off the field with her work rate is unbelievable. She does all the little things and also scored a ton of goals this year. She was the glue to this group.”
Lilly McCarthy
McDonogh, midfielder, senior
» Four-year varsity player, repeat All-Metro first-team pick and captain was area’s top midfield technician in helping the No. 1 Eagles claim a third straight IAAM A crown
» Tennessee commit registered at least two points in seven games — including a one-goal, one-assist performance in title game — and finished with 12 goals and 10 assists; closed career with 42 goals and 47 assists
» Said McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis: “Lilly is a playmaker, great vision, extremely competitive, amazing passing ability. She has been the engine of our team for four years.”
Lena McLaughlin
Severna Park, defender, senior
» Three-year varsity player dominated center back spot with solid two-way play for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons
» Still weighing college options; smart and physical play contributed to 12 shutouts and she added seven goals and one assist on offense
» Said Severna Park coach Rick Stimpson: “Lena’s ability to read the game and her timely tackling were major factors in our ability to post 12 shutouts this season. However, her ability to bring the ball out of the back and score big goals made her invaluable to our team’s success.”
Sophia Michalski-Cooper
South River, midfielder, senior
» Three-year varsity player and repeat first-team selection continued to control the middle in leading the No. 8 Seahawks (14-1-2) to the Anne Arundel County championship
» Virginia Commonwealth commit made impact at both ends with gifted skills, game sense and hard work; posted six goals and four assists to close out career with 18 and 14 in career
» Said South River coach John Sis: “Sophia’s brought a hard-work mentality to our team and never-quit attitude. She has a very good first touch, plays through her heart and it covers the entire pitch.”
Aya Neal
Perry Hall, defender, senior
» Four-year starter, two-year captain at center back played every minute as poised leader for repeat Class 4A champion Gators
» Charleston Southern commit dominated one-on-one challenges; instrumental in team’s playoff run that consisted of four shutouts in five games; added one goal and four assists
» Said Perry Hall coach Matt Smoot: “Aya has distinguished herself as an elite defender, competitor and supportive teammate during all four of her varsity years. She graduates from the program as an incredible leader and joy to coach.”
Payton Patrick
Hereford, forward, junior
» Three-year starter and three-time All-Metro first team pick continued to post staggering offensive numbers, totaling 22 goal and 11 assists in the Bulls’ 10-7-1 season
» South Carolina commit used gifted skills, speed, power and anticipation to overcome heavy attention from defenses; has 74 goals and 43 assists for her career
» Said Hereford coach Brad Duvall: “Payton’s ability to beat defenders 1 v 1 and get into space behind the back line produces an abundance of offensive opportunities for us. She also takes a great deal of attention from the other teams’ defenses, which leaves a lot of space for our other offensive threats to exploit.”
Ryan Parncutt
Edgewood, midfielder, senior
» Four-year starter, three-year captain brought impeccable game sense, high skills and selfless play at center midfield for Rams
» Old Dominion commit finished with eight goals — including overtime game-winner against 1A state champion Patterson Mill — and four assists to finish career with 29 goals and 29 assists
» Said Edgewood coach Matt Rankin: “Ryan is the consummate field general who makes the right play on the field time and again. She communicates effectively to her teammates on offense and defense. With the ball at her feet, we are going to get a good shot, good cross, or a good through ball.”
Kalli Wethern
McDonogh, midfielder/forward, senior
» Four-year starter, captain brought consistency and versatility on the left side, finishing with seven goals and six assists for IAAM A champions
» Bucknell commit closed career with 30 goals and 32 assists; header in final minute of 2017 IAAM A title game led to 1-0 win over Mercy
» Said McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis: “Kalli has scored for us in some big games. Beyond the goals, she just always seems to play a role in our scoring – assist to the assist or simply making a threatening run that opens space for others.”
Second team
Ashley Bilger, Centennial, goalkeeper, senior
Ashley Chew, Chesapeake-AA, forward, senior
Toni Fiocco-Mizer, Severna Park, midfielder, senior
Madeline Lenkart, South River, forward, senior
Chiara Menegatti, Towson, midfielder, junior
Kat Parris, Reservoir, midfielder, junior
Payton Schenning, Mercy, midfielder, freshman
Lauren Schmidt, Hereford, defender, senior
Kelsey Smith, McDonogh, midfielder, sophomore
Ashley Tutas, Arch. Spalding, forward, sophomore
Jessica Wallace, Arch. Spalding, defender, junior
Kamryn Williams, Perry Hall, forward, freshman
Evie Wysong, Patterson Mill, defender, senior