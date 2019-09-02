US women’s World Cup win inspires Baltimore-area high school girls to train harder and coaches to take notes

“Obviously, it’s a totally different level and different level of attention, but I think it’s similar in the sense that I think the U.S. women are very good at shutting out all distractions,” McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis said. “It’s always easy to listen to what’s going on around the team or the individual awards or different criticisms that come, but it’s really important for teams that are very successful to basically have a standard that they set and don’t go away from.”