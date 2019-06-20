2019 All-Metro girls lacrosse Player of the Year: Blair Pearre, McDonogh

Towson University-bound senior Blair Pearre was an offensive force for McDonogh this spring, finishing with 54 goals and five assists to help lead the Eagles to a 21-0 record, Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title and consensus No. 1 national ranking.

Pearre, who also had 30 draw controls, 15 caused turnovers and 25 ground balls, played a key role in controlling the midfield, time and again securing draws and finishing at the offensive end. Her ability to spark the transition helped the Eagles play at a torrid pace, which opposing defenses usually couldn’t match.

She scored six goals in McDonogh’s 10-7 win over Archbishop Spalding in the IAAM semifinals, then helped her team rally from a late 4-2 deficit against St. Paul’s in the title game, first scoring with 4:14 left in regulation to cut the lead to one, then feeding teammate Emma Schettig with 1:48 left to force overtime in an eventual 5-4 win.

Almost as important, her two-goal effort in the season opener against Spalding helped the Eagles avert an upset bid in their first game back following the end of their national-record 198-game winning streak in 2018. The victory set the tone for a season full of uplifting come-from-behind wins.

For her efforts, Pearre, who honed her skills playing for the M&D Lacrosse Club, was selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins.

Pearre’s teams went 85-1 during her four-year varsity career.

