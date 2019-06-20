2019 All-Metro girls lacrosse first and second teams

First team

Shaylan Ahearn

Glenelg Country, midfielder, senior

» Maryland-bound midfielder was ranked as the No. 2 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse, dominant on offense, defense and draw controls

» Was a force all over the field, finishing with 52 goals and 15 assists despite facing constant face guards and double teams

» Scored the game-winner with under a minute to play in a 10-9 win over defending conference champion Notre Dame Prep, helping the Dragons earn second place in the IAAM A Conference

» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins

Hunter Chadwick

Severna Park, attacker, senior

» Despite battling constant face guards, racked up 63 goals and 18 assists to lead the Falcons to the Class 4A state title and No. 2 Baltimore-area ranking

» Scored five goals apiece in games against powerful foes Marriotts Ridge, Broadneck and South River, and had two goals and an assist in 10-5 win over Dulaney in the state final

» Four-year varsity player led team to a 19-1 record, with an average margin of victory of nine goals per game

» Will continue her lacrosse career next season at Northwestern

Paige Gunning

Archbishop Spalding, goalie, senior

» Athletic keeper made 146 saves while allowing just 113 goals for a .543 save percentage, helping the Cavaliers to a 15-4 mark

» Was extremely active outside of the cage, causing 10 turnovers, while also consistently making accurate long clears

» Allowed just five goals while making 15 saves against national No. 1 McDonogh

» Vanderbilt signee also was selected to All-Metro first team in 2018

Victoria Hensh

Marriotts Ridge, attacker, senior

» Maryland-bound senior dominated in the circle, with 92 draw controls; also had 72 goals and 11 assists

» One of the area’s grittiest players when it comes to ground balls, she always went full speed and never shied away from a battle for control

» Has perfected a high-speed spin dodge that’s nearly impossible to defend, even when a defender knows it’s coming

» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins

Hannah Leubecker

Fellowship of Christian Athletes, attacker-midfielder, senior

» Homeschooled senior racked up an astonishing 119 goals and 43 assists this season – including 13 goals against Park and Rockbridge – to finish her four-year career as the highest scorer in state history, with 364 goals and 89 assists

» Also had 150 draw controls to lead the Falcons to a 14-3 mark, including wins over several IAAM B and C Conference opponents and the Capital Area Lacrosse League championship

» Maryland signee was ranked as the No. 7 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse, and was one of just 36 players selected for the training squad of the 2019 United States women’s under-19 national team

» Will participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins

Emily Nalls

Glenelg, midfielder-defender, senior

» A force all over the field for the Gladiators, finishing with 60 goals, 15 assists, 45 ground balls, 40 draw controls and 20 caused turnovers

» Had three goals and two assists, as well as the clinching draw control with second left, in a 10-9 win over rival Marriotts Ridge in the Class 2A playoffs

» Helped team to a 68-9 record and three state titles during her four-year varsity career

» North Carolina-bound senior will participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins

Kristin O’Neill

Archbishop Spalding, junior, midfielder

» Racked up 85 goals and 17 assists, never scoring fewer than three goals in any game

» Scored four of her team’s five goals in an early-season 6-5 loss to top-ranked McDonogh, then scored four more against the Eagles in the IAAM A Conference semifinals

» Her six goals and two assists led the Cavaliers to a 13-10 win over Glenelg Country

» Junior has verbally committed to Penn State

Isabella Peterson

Hereford, senior, midfielder

» Led the Bulls to their second straight Baltimore County title and Class 2A state final with 71 goals, 19 assists, 76 ground balls, 75 draw controls and 37 caused turnovers

» Had three goals and an assist in a 9-8 win over three-time defending Class 2A champion Glenelg in the state semifinals, and added three goals and an assist in the final

» Was Hereford’s leading scorer all four years, ending her high school career with 250 goals and 76 assists

» Three-sport standout will continue her lacrosse career next season at James Madison

Shelton Sawers

St. Paul’s, senior, midfielder

» Tremendous speed and work ethic help guide the young Gators to a surprising spot in the IAAM A Conference championship game, where they took McDonogh to the limit before falling in overtime

» Florida-bound senior finished with 38 goals, 10 assists, 56 draw controls and 20 ground balls

» Scored three goals after halftime, including the game-winner in overtime, to help her team rally from an early 5-0 deficit against Glenelg Country in the A Conference semifinal

» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins

Emma Schettig

McDonogh, senior, midfielder

» Maryland-bound senior was a true two-way midfielder, playing a major role on offense while also often marking up opponents’ top midfielders and making an impact in the draw circle

» Filled up the stat sheet for the nationally top-ranked Eagles, finishing with 35 goals, two assists, 41 draw controls, 25 caused turnovers and 29 ground balls to live up to her ranking as the No. 6 senior in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse

» Was one of just 36 players selected for the training squad of the 2019 U.S. women’s under-19 national team, and will participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins

» Also an All-Metro first-team midfielder for McDonogh’s field hockey team last fall

Kiki Shaw