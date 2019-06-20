2019 All-Metro girls lacrosse first and second teams

First team
Shaylan Ahearn
Glenelg Country, midfielder, senior
» Maryland-bound midfielder was ranked as the No. 2 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse, dominant on offense, defense and draw controls
» Was a force all over the field, finishing with 52 goals and 15 assists despite facing constant face guards and double teams
» Scored the game-winner with under a minute to play in a 10-9 win over defending conference champion Notre Dame Prep, helping the Dragons earn second place in the IAAM A Conference
» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
Hunter Chadwick
Severna Park, attacker, senior
» Despite battling constant face guards, racked up 63 goals and 18 assists to lead the Falcons to the Class 4A state title and No. 2 Baltimore-area ranking
» Scored five goals apiece in games against powerful foes Marriotts Ridge, Broadneck and South River, and had two goals and an assist in 10-5 win over Dulaney in the state final
» Four-year varsity player led team to a 19-1 record, with an average margin of victory of nine goals per game
» Will continue her lacrosse career next season at Northwestern
Paige Gunning
Archbishop Spalding, goalie, senior
» Athletic keeper made 146 saves while allowing just 113 goals for a .543 save percentage, helping the Cavaliers to a 15-4 mark
» Was extremely active outside of the cage, causing 10 turnovers, while also consistently making accurate long clears
» Allowed just five goals while making 15 saves against national No. 1 McDonogh
» Vanderbilt signee also was selected to All-Metro first team in 2018
Victoria Hensh
Marriotts Ridge, attacker, senior
» Maryland-bound senior dominated in the circle, with 92 draw controls; also had 72 goals and 11 assists
» One of the area’s grittiest players when it comes to ground balls, she always went full speed and never shied away from a battle for control
» Has perfected a high-speed spin dodge that’s nearly impossible to defend, even when a defender knows it’s coming
» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
Hannah Leubecker
Fellowship of Christian Athletes, attacker-midfielder, senior
» Homeschooled senior racked up an astonishing 119 goals and 43 assists this season – including 13 goals against Park and Rockbridge – to finish her four-year career as the highest scorer in state history, with 364 goals and 89 assists
» Also had 150 draw controls to lead the Falcons to a 14-3 mark, including wins over several IAAM B and C Conference opponents and the Capital Area Lacrosse League championship
» Maryland signee was ranked as the No. 7 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse, and was one of just 36 players selected for the training squad of the 2019 United States women’s under-19 national team
» Will participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
Emily Nalls
Glenelg, midfielder-defender, senior
» A force all over the field for the Gladiators, finishing with 60 goals, 15 assists, 45 ground balls, 40 draw controls and 20 caused turnovers
» Had three goals and two assists, as well as the clinching draw control with second left, in a 10-9 win over rival Marriotts Ridge in the Class 2A playoffs
» Helped team to a 68-9 record and three state titles during her four-year varsity career
» North Carolina-bound senior will participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
Kristin O’Neill
Archbishop Spalding, junior, midfielder
» Racked up 85 goals and 17 assists, never scoring fewer than three goals in any game
» Scored four of her team’s five goals in an early-season 6-5 loss to top-ranked McDonogh, then scored four more against the Eagles in the IAAM A Conference semifinals
» Her six goals and two assists led the Cavaliers to a 13-10 win over Glenelg Country
» Junior has verbally committed to Penn State
Isabella Peterson
Hereford, senior, midfielder
» Led the Bulls to their second straight Baltimore County title and Class 2A state final with 71 goals, 19 assists, 76 ground balls, 75 draw controls and 37 caused turnovers
» Had three goals and an assist in a 9-8 win over three-time defending Class 2A champion Glenelg in the state semifinals, and added three goals and an assist in the final
» Was Hereford’s leading scorer all four years, ending her high school career with 250 goals and 76 assists
» Three-sport standout will continue her lacrosse career next season at James Madison
Shelton Sawers
St. Paul’s, senior, midfielder
» Tremendous speed and work ethic help guide the young Gators to a surprising spot in the IAAM A Conference championship game, where they took McDonogh to the limit before falling in overtime
» Florida-bound senior finished with 38 goals, 10 assists, 56 draw controls and 20 ground balls
» Scored three goals after halftime, including the game-winner in overtime, to help her team rally from an early 5-0 deficit against Glenelg Country in the A Conference semifinal
» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
Emma Schettig
McDonogh, senior, midfielder
» Maryland-bound senior was a true two-way midfielder, playing a major role on offense while also often marking up opponents’ top midfielders and making an impact in the draw circle
» Filled up the stat sheet for the nationally top-ranked Eagles, finishing with 35 goals, two assists, 41 draw controls, 25 caused turnovers and 29 ground balls to live up to her ranking as the No. 6 senior in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse
» Was one of just 36 players selected for the training squad of the 2019 U.S. women’s under-19 national team, and will participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
» Also an All-Metro first-team midfielder for McDonogh’s field hockey team last fall
Kiki Shaw
Roland Park, senior, midfielder
» Took nearly every one of the Reds’ draws, finishing with 47 draw controls and directing many others to teammates around the circle
» Virginia-bound senior finished with 66 goals and eight assists, often putting the team on her back in key situations, despite regularly facing double teams
» Scored a game-high six goals in a 14-7 win over archrival Bryn Mawr and had a combined 11 goals against the top four teams in the IAAM A Conference
» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game later this month at Johns Hopkins
Kate Sites
Glenelg Country, senior, attacker
» Finished with 59 goals and nine assists in just 19 games, leading the Dragons to a 14-5 mark and second-place finish in the IAAM A Conference
» Ranked as the No. 8 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse for her exceptional speed, explosive dodges and ability to finish with either hand
» Maryland-bound senior also finished second on team in draw controls
» Selected to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game
Sam Thacker
McDonogh, senior, defender
» Mark-up defender often matched up up against opponents’ top attackers, time and again shutting them down with stellar footwork and standout stick skills
» Denver signee finished with 37 caused turnovers and 20 ground balls, helping lead the Eagles to a No. 1 national ranking and IAAM A Conference championship
» Anchored a defense that allowed an average of 6.5 goals per game this season, holding opponents to five goals or fewer seven times
» Great quickness and lateral agility make her equally comfortable playing both behind and above the crease
Second team
Kayla Abernathy, McDonogh, midfielder, junior
Amber Bustard, Roland Park, goalie, senior
Julia Dorsey, McDonogh, midfielder, senior
Sammy Dupcak, Broadneck, midfielder, junior
Riley Evans, South Carroll, midfielder, senior
Addie Fischer, Notre Dame Prep, defender, senior
Demma Hall, Century, midfielder, sophomore
Olivia Malamphy, Archbishop Spalding, defender, senior
Libby May, Hereford, attacker-midfielder, senior
Alex Miller, Severna Park, midfielder, senior
Ashley O’Byrne, Glenelg, defender, junior
Anna Ruby, Westminster, midfielder, senior
Kathleen Sullivan, South River, attacker, senior
Leah Warehime, St. Paul’s, goalie, sophomore
