2019 All-Metro girls lacrosse Co-Coaches of the Year: Taylor Cummings, McDonogh and Brigid Scanlon, South Carroll

Taylor Cummings, McDonogh

In her first season at the helm of her alma mater, the former three-time Tewaaraton Award winner at Maryland helped McDonogh cast aside the memories of last season’s loss in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference final to reclaim its place atop the nation’s lacrosse hierarchy.

The Eagles, whose national-record 198-game winning streak ended last May, bounced back to finish 21-0, capped by a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win against St. Paul’s in the title game.

That game was emblematic of a season in which Cummings’ squad time and again found ways to win late in games, coming from behind to beat Archbishop Spalding, St. Paul’s (twice), and fellow national powers Manhasset (N.Y.) and Bishop Ireton (Va.).

Brigid Scanlon, South Carroll

A former three-sport standout at South Carroll in the 2000s, Scanlon this spring led her alma mater to its first state title, finishing with a 16-1 record and the No. 3 area ranking in her seventh season at the helm.

After edging eventual Class 3A champion Westminster in the regular season and avenging their only loss by topping rival Century in the Class 2A playoffs, the Cavaliers capped their dream season with a 10-9 overtime win over Hereford in their first appearance in a state final in 26 years.

Scanlon, a former four-year starting goalie at Mount St. Mary’s, said she knew this year’s team, which included five seniors who will play Division I lacrosse, always had enough raw talent to win, but exceeded expectations by showing an uncanny amount of heart and hustle, as well as the ability to play as a cohesive unit.

