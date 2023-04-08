No. 14 Liberty girls lacrosse beats No. 9 Marriotts Ridge, No. 7 Broadneck to win 4 Causes 4 Champions invitational

When Liberty girls lacrosse coach Tom Brandel assembled the lineup for Saturday’s 4 Causes 4 Champions invitational, it wasn’t with the idea of propping up his team’s record with lightweights.

The defending Class 1A state champion Lions entered the day as the lowest-ranked of four teams, behind defending Class 4A champion Broadneck, Class 3A champion Marriotts Ridge and Class 2A champion Century.

Advertisement

“We came into the tournament not knowing if we’d get a win,” Brandel said.

By day’s end, however, No. 14 Liberty proved it belongs among the area’s elite, first knocking off No. 9 Marriotts Ridge, 14-9, before holding on to edge No. 7 Broadneck, 8-7, in a back-and-forth final at Troy Park in Elkridge.

Advertisement

Each team played to raise awareness for causes close to their hearts — Liberty for the American Brain Tumor Association, Marriotts Ridge for Susan G. Komen (breast cancer), Broadneck for Morgan’s Message (mental health among student-athletes) and Century for Little People of America.

Senior Riley Matthiesen had four goals and two assists and senior Jenna Evans helped the Lions win 13 of 17 draw controls in the championship game. They each scored four goals in the opener.

“We know we have a good team, and we know if we play our best that we can play with anybody,” Brandel said. “We had a good day today.”

Liberty midfielder Jenna Evans, left, controlled the draws, and attacker Riley Matthiesen, right, scored four goals in the Lions’ 8-7 win over Broadneck in the final of the 4 Causes 4 Champions invitational. (Rich Scherr/For The Baltimore Sun)

The end result was especially notable given that Liberty (5-1) was coming off a 13-6 loss to Carroll County rival Manchester Valley last week. One more bad day, and the Lions could easily have been staring at a three-game losing streak.

“We just came back from a really rough game last week, so coming back and being able to get these two wins was really good for us,” Evans said. “We’ve had a couple really good practices in the last week, so … [this] really shows how hard we worked.”

“We knew what to do when we got out here and we honestly just executed,” Matthiesen said.

Tied at 3 against Broadneck, Liberty took control by scoring three straight goals, including two by Matthiesen, in the final 2:27 of the first half. Time and again, Evans won draws, and the Lions pushed the ball to their attack.

“I think it was the draw. We didn’t do great on the draw,” said Broadneck coach Katy Kelley, who was impressed with Liberty’s athleticism. “They’re a very aggressive team. They’re super fast, very disciplined, great on 50-50 balls. … It’s not a team I know, like Severna Park, who I see all the time. It’s a different team that has the same abilities.”

Advertisement

Senior Taylor Jendrek also scored a pair of goals for the Carroll County team, which consumed large chunks of the clock once staked with the lead.

But that lead wouldn’t last. Led by senior Lilly Kelley (three goals) and junior Olivia Orso, Broadneck (4-2) — which had defeated No. 12 Century, 9-8, earlier in the day — regained momentum to start the second half, scoring four straight to take a 7-6 lead after Kelley fed Orso off a free position with 7:47 to play.

Liberty, however, quickly pulled even when Jendrek blew past a defender down the middle and scored from in front. Matthiesen then put the Lions in front for good on her free position goal with 3:24 left.

“We knew that we’d get the momentum back. Our draw team did a phenomenal job at the draw circle, and gave us opportunities to play offense,” Brandel said. “Broadneck did a really good job on defense, but we were able to find enough times in the back of the net to win the game.”

In the consolation, Century (4-1) bounced back to beat Marriotts Ridge, 14-6. The Mustangs (3-3) were missing several key players, including first-team All-Metro midfielder Maisy Clevenger.

4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament

Advertisement

at Troy Park in Elkridge

First Round

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Liberty 14, Marriotts Ridge 9

Broadneck 9, Century 8

Consolation

Century 14, Marriotts Ridge 6

Advertisement

Championship

Liberty 8, Broadneck 7

Goals: L — Matthiesen 4, Jendrek 2, A. Pond, Evans; B — Kelley 3, Orso 2, Dupcak, Moore. Assists: L — Matthiesen 2, Wray; B — Moore 2, Kelley, Holmes. Saves: L — E. Pond 2, Feaga 2; B — Shields 5. Half: Liberty, 6-3.