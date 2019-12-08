2
The margin of victory by Hereford over Harford Tech at last year’s 2A state championships. Hereford moved up to 3A this season.
2:05.25
The 800-meter time by Juliette Whittaker last season at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, the best in the state by over 6 seconds and good enough for second in the country.
4
State championships won by Harford Tech’s Caitlyn Bobb at the 2A meet indoors last season as a freshman. She won the 300 and 500 and ran the opening leg of the 800 relay and the anchor leg of the 1600 relay.