Juliette Whittaker, of Mount de Sales, finishes second in the 2019 IAAM varsity girls cross-country championship at McDaniel College golf course. (Kenneth K. Lam)

2

The margin of victory by Hereford over Harford Tech at last year’s 2A state championships. Hereford moved up to 3A this season.

2:05.25

The 800-meter time by Juliette Whittaker last season at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, the best in the state by over 6 seconds and good enough for second in the country.

4

State championships won by Harford Tech’s Caitlyn Bobb at the 2A meet indoors last season as a freshman. She won the 300 and 500 and ran the opening leg of the 800 relay and the anchor leg of the 1600 relay.

