2018 All-Metro girls cross country Runner of the Year: Bronwyn Patterson, South River

Patterson capped off a strong sophomore season by winning in the tough Class 4A state title meet in November, taking first in 19 minutes, 06.19 seconds on a very cold and windy day at Hereford. She came on late, making her move with about 1,000 yards left and then scoring an impressive victory over Charlotte Turesson of Richard Montgomery, winning by nearly 13 seconds.

Patterson said she had been in sixth place when deciding to take a shot at the state title. So, the sophomore simply took off and passed everyone. The decision proved to be a wise one.

“I was really hoping I could hold on,” she said that day. “[At the end], it was kind of an ‘Oh-my-God moment.”

Patterson ran strongly all season for South River. She finished first at the Bull Run meet, which also was at Hereford, and took third the week before the state meet at the 4A East Regional.

Last fall, as a freshman, Patterson took 11th in the state meet, but improved all season long, finishing with a bang.