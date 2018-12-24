2018 All-Metro girls cross country first and second teams

Anna Coffin

Annapolis, senior

» Finished her high school cross country career with a strong senior season

» Took third in the Class 4A state meet as Bronwyn Patterson of South River made a late kick to win it

» The previous week, Coffin beat Patterson while taking second in the East Region meet

» Also scored strong wins at Bull Run, Spiked Shoe and the Frank Keyser Invitational

Allysa Combs

Severna Park, junior

» Transferred to Severna Park from Archbishop Spalding this season and helped the Falcons win the Class 4A state title

» Finished fourth in the state — the best performance by a Severna Park runner — and helped the Falcons take the title by 23 points over Howard

» Finished fifth at the Bull Run meet at Hereford, the same course the state championship is run on

» Also took third in the White Clay Creek Classic as Severna Park won that event, too

Haley Cummins

C. Milton Wright, junior

» Has been one of the area’s dominant cross country runners since the start of her career two years ago

» Won the Class 3A state championship her first two years but stumbled there this season, finishing fourth on a cold and blustery day

» Won the Class 3A North Region race, taking that in 19:11.1

» Also captured the Harford Invite in 18:40.9, beating teammate and All-Metro pick Lindsay Perry by nearly 45 seconds

Amanda Eliker

Howard, junior

» Improved throughout the season and did some of her best running in the final postseason meets

» Won the Howard County championship race in a time of 18:51.95

» Finished second in the Class 4A North Region, the top local finisher in the race

» At the state meet, Eliker took fifth place in the Class 4A run, one of the toughest at Hereford

Samantha Facius

Mount de Sales, senior

» Ran as the team’s No. 1 for most of this season before Juliette Whittaker, another All-Metro pick, began to overtake her late

» Finished second in the IAAM A Conference championship race, falling to Whittaker after leading for a good part of the way

» Also finished second behind Whittaker at the state private school title meet after the IAAM meet in November

» Will likely be running for Delaware or Maryland next year; senior is still working on that decision.

Rubie Goffena

Manchester Valley, freshman

» Started her high school career with a spectacular freshman season, winning most of the races she ran in

» Won the Carroll County title meet in 19:24.4 and the Class 3A West Region race (20:48.3) before finishing fifth in the state meet

» Also won the Crossfire Invite in 20:12.2 earlier this season and took the Westminster Invite four days later (19:23.0).

» Will be one of the top cross country runners in the area for the next three years

Emily Konkus

Hereford, senior

» Played a big role in Hereford repeating as the Class 2A state champion this season and winning a fourth consecutive crown

» Won the Class 2A state title in a time of 19:38.03, winning by nearly 13 seconds

» Claimed her second consecutive Class 2A state crown; she took first last year in 19:40.5 as the Bulls won the title

» Also captured the Baltimore County championship race this season in a time of 19:09.4

Lindsey Perry

C. Milton Wright, junior

» Might have been in teammate and fellow All-Metro pick Haley Cummins’ shadow a bit this season but still ran very well

» Took seventh in the Class 3A state meet on a windy day; her time (19:49.4) was over a minute better from the season before

» Finished second to Cummins in the North Region meet

» Also grabbed the runner-up spots in the Harford Invite, as well as the UCBAC Chesapeake championships

Juliette Whittaker

Mount de Sales, freshman

» Came on strong in the final part of the season as Mount de Sales had a season to remember

» Often ran as the Sailors’ No. 2 but made a late charge to win the IAAM A Conference title meet, beating teammate and fellow All-Metro pick Facius in 19:37.71

» Won the state private schools title meet, capturing that in 18:59.4.

» As a freshman, will likely be one of the area’s best runners for the next three years and keep the Sailors in the hunt

Second team

Anna Albergo, Dulaney, freshman

Mollie Fenn, Broadneck, freshman

Kathryn Hopkins, Winters Mill, sophomore

Anna Janke, Broadneck, junior

Sara Kindbom, Howard, sophomore

Faith Meininger, River Hill, sophomore

Julia Merriman, Notre Dame Prep, sophomore

Mackenzie Morrison, Bel Air, freshman

Brooke Ruffin, Dulaney, senior