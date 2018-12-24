2018 All-Metro girls cross country Coach of the Year: Steve Weber, Mount de Sales

This was Weber’s 10th season guiding the Sailors, and everything came up big for them this fall.

Mount de Sales truly functioned as a team and easily won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference regular-season title (6-0) and crushed the field with a record-setting 29 points when it won the championship meet. Freshman Juliette Whittaker came on late to win that race, beating out senior Samantha Facius.

Weber loved how the team, which has won a pair of B Conference titles in the past, worked so hard together to win the A Conference championship. Later, the Sailors easily won the state’s private school championship meet.

“I had a sense that we could be a really strong team, and the girls did, too,” Weber said. “I wanted them very much to embrace that from the start. It’s grand to have everybody come together.”