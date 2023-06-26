Westminster star runner Hannah Toth named 2022-23 Baltimore Sun high school girls Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After a standout senior season in cross country and track and field, Westminster's Hannah Toth has been named The Baltimore Sun’s 2022-23 high school girls Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

During her breakthrough cross country season in the fall, Westminster standout Hannah Toth learned when to make her move. Her final one proved biggest.

With a mile and one hill left in the Class 3A state championship race at Hereford High, Toth, who had strategically positioned herself second behind Frederick’s defending champion Caroline Gregory, was decisive in racing to the front.

From there, the Marshall commit never looked back. Her winning time of 19 minutes, 8 seconds was 48 seconds faster than that of runner-up finisher Lauren Stine of North Hagerstown.

For Toth, two more state titles came during the indoor track and field season in distance races, and third- and fourth-place finishes followed at outdoor states to cap a special senior year. For her efforts, Toth has been named The Baltimore Sun’s 2022-23 high school girls Athlete of the Year.

“It feels really good [to win this award],” she said. “I feel kind of shocked by it, and it’s definitely something I’m so grateful for and happy about.”

Westminster's Hannah Toth won a cross country state title and two state titles during the indoor track and field season in distance races, and she earned third- and fourth-place finishes at outdoor states to cap her senior year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Going from a soccer cut entering her freshman year to a novice runner to one of the finest athletes in the state by her senior year, Toth time and again surprised herself. She has grown to always want more from her running career.

“Watching my improvement I was like, ‘OK, I got there,’ and then I was like, ‘OK, I want something a little more,’ and then I would get there again and I’m like, ‘I want a little more.’ It just kind of keeps going and I feel like that kept me motivated going through it,” she said.

A second-place finish in the 1,600 meters at the Class 3A state outdoor championships as a junior provided the liftoff for her senior year. In the summer, a dedicated workout schedule put her into a position to succeed.

The dividends showed up immediately in the cross country season when she won the opening meet, setting a personal best at South River’s Seahawk Invitational.

“I don’t think she fully knew what she was capable of until last spring,” Westminster coach Colleen Kernan said. “And then coming in the summer, she put in the work and running a personal best at Seahawk really fueled her going into all the other meets and seeing what was actually possible. I think it was a big gain in confidence.”

Toth won seven races in the cross country season, including the prestigious Bull Run at Hereford, where she would return to win the state title. On that day in October, she surpassed expectations and Gregory, who was the favorite to repeat.

Westminster's Hannah Toth leads the field on her way to winning the 3,200-meter run during the Carroll County track and field championships at Manchester Valley on May 11. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“My goal was to stick with [Gregory] and just kind of hold on for as long as I could,” Toth said. “And then we got to this one hill in the woods and I kind of knew we had about a mile left, so I kind of took that hill and ran with it because I knew there was just one dip left and that was about it. So I feel like I took that and ran with it.

“When I made the pass originally I was definitely a little nervous that I may have made a move too soon or she’s going to catch me at the end. But once I kind of started figuring out that I lost her, I was getting really excited to be partially done and ready to win.”

After being named The Sun’s 2022 All-Metro girls cross country Runner of the Year, she kept her momentum going into the indoor track season with state titles in the 800 (2:19.03) and the 1,600 (5:04.17) to earn All-Metro first-team honors. Her work in the outdoor track season garnered her All-Metro second-team honors.

Teammate Audrey Houle was by Toth’s side as she blossomed into one of the top runners in the state.

“Hannah definitely started putting in more work during her junior year and I think her confidence took her a long way,” Houle said. “She realized how strong she was and how far she could go with running, and that fueled her throughout.

“She had three really impressive seasons this year. She’s obviously one of the best in the state and it’s been really cool to see how much she has grown.”

Set to study exercise science at Marshall, Hannah Toth, who graduated as an “A” student at Westminster, is looking forward to the challenge of the next level. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Toth’s four-year high school journey displayed hard work, discipline and the will to consistently improve. What did she learn about herself?

“Not every single race is going to be perfect, even if you try to make it perfect beforehand. So, mostly, don’t put too much pressure on one race,” she said. “You get ready — hydrate, eat right and stuff like that — and then there’s always something to take out of every race. Each race has some type of value and purpose to it.”

Set to study exercise science at Marshall, Toth, who graduated as an “A” student at Westminster, is looking forward to the challenge of the next level with plans to run cross country and track at the Huntingtown, West Virginia, school.

“I’m pretty excited to do something a little different because I feel in college you’re running more because you want to be there,” she said. “I think in high school, sometimes runners are just kind of doing it because their parents made them or they’re trying to stay in shape for a different sport. But running in college, everybody wants to be there and everybody kind of has the same goals, so I think it will be a lot more interesting and motivating and energizing.”