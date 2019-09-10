Athletes of the Week: St. Frances football’s John Griffith, Chesapeake-AA field hockey’s Eve Vickery

Boys
John Griffith
St. Frances, football
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t the only signal caller for a Baltimore team that threw five touchdown passes this weekend. Griffith matched the feat in No. 1 Panthers’ 64-0 win over Florida-based American Collegiate Academy on Friday night — only playing in the first half in getting it done. The sophomore completed 12 of 17 passes for 210 yards as the Panthers (3-0) built a 38-0 halftime lead. In three games, Griffith has thrown for 555 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception. Starting in his second season, Griffith is the first sophomore in the program to be named a team captain.
Others considered: Grant Farley, Gilman, soccer; Luca Mazzola, Archbishop Spalding, soccer; Jordan Moore, Loyola Blakefield, football; Von Reames, Franklin, football
Girls
Eve Vickery
Chesapeake-AA, field hockey
The senior goalie helped get the Cougars off to a fine start with two wins at their Chesapeake Field Hockey Tournament on Saturday. Vickery, a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior, recorded three saves in a 3-1 season-opening win over Patuxent and then proved to be the difference in the Cougars’ 2-1 win over Mount de Sales in the day’s second win. She finished with 17 saves, including six after the Sailors earned four penalty corners after time expired. Vickery, who has committed to Delaware, also was named first-team All-State and was the only underclassmen from Maryland on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Mid-Atlantic all-region team. Last season, she stopped 83% of the shots she faced and finished with seven shutouts to help lead the Cougars to the Class 3A state title game.
Others considered: Micayla Bull, Liberty, field hockey; Peyton Hale, Bel Air, field hockey; Rachel Murphy, Howard, field hockey; Sophie Thibeault, Arch. Spalding, soccer