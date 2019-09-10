Athletes of the Week: St. Frances football’s John Griffith, Chesapeake-AA field hockey’s Eve Vickery

The senior goalie helped get the Cougars off to a fine start with two wins at their Chesapeake Field Hockey Tournament on Saturday. Vickery, a second-team All-Metro selection as a junior, recorded three saves in a 3-1 season-opening win over Patuxent and then proved to be the difference in the Cougars’ 2-1 win over Mount de Sales in the day’s second win. She finished with 17 saves, including six after the Sailors earned four penalty corners after time expired. Vickery, who has committed to Delaware, also was named first-team All-State and was the only underclassmen from Maryland on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Mid-Atlantic all-region team. Last season, she stopped 83% of the shots she faced and finished with seven shutouts to help lead the Cougars to the Class 3A state title game.