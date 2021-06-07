For the Gilman tennis program, generations of success starts with brotherhood

“They just decided we were going to be excellent in whatever we tried. So they demanded the same kind of rigor in the tennis program even though it isn’t high-profile like lacrosse and there aren’t all these people watching,” he said. “So I think the secret sauce of the tennis program is that it was an extension of the school and we were going to be our best selves and the kids who played tennis and the coaches who coached tennis were going to be as committed to being as excellent as any other activity in the school.”