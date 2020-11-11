Gilman boys soccer defeats St. Paul’s, 3-0, in rainy affair

On a rainy afternoon Wednesday in Brooklandville, Gilman weathered the elements for a 3-0 victory over St. Paul’s.
The Greyhounds (2-0) previously defeated the Crusaders (0-1-2) in their first meeting of the season, 2-1, on Saturday. Gilman controlled their second matchup by holding the majority of possession.
“At halftime we focused on reestablishing momentum, did a couple of things differently and then we wanted to press the issue a little bit,” Gilman coach Jonathan Seal said. The two goals that we scored were beautiful. We hit the post on another. This [St. Paul’s] is a difficult place to play under normal circumstances and I think the weather had a lot to do with the quality of play on both sides."
Gilman senior Tucker Hebert scored with 37 minutes left in the first half. His goal came on the right side and looked to initially be a cross. The rain caused the ball to spin in a different direction and reach the left portion of the goal.
Crusaders forward Lawrence Aydlett, the team’s top scorer, drew a yellow card in the seventh minute. His play was emblematic of the physicality displayed on both sides. St. Paul’s Trey Wyatt was assessed an additional yellow card with 2:27 left in the match.
As the game pushed on, the rain picked up and caused players to slip and slide. However, Greyhounds senior captain Dutch Senft took a high point and soared over a defender for a header with 17:14 left to give his squad a 2-0 lead.
“Every time we step on the field we have to come out with a really intense mentality and have to come out and win every game,” Senft said. “We don’t have that many, so every game and every second is important. Especially for me, I know that all of my teammates and every second that we get on the field, we want to give it our all and get every single win that we can.”
Chase Spurrier finished the scoring.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a pattern letting in an early goal and that puts us behind from the start — something we can’t afford to do,” St. Paul’s coach Paul Fisher said. “I thought that we played a pretty good first half. The letdown in the second half was pretty natural, but we can’t have a slow start like that or else we’re behind a good team and we didn’t come back.”
St. Paul’s will take on Boys Latin in their final matchup of the season on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Gilman’s final match will come against Concordia Prep on Wednesday at a time to be determined.