No. 5 St. Paul’s boys lacrosse secures MIAA A Conference playoff spot with 12-9 win over No. 11 Gilman

St. Paul's Crusaders midfielder Matthew Marino (18) fires between Gilman Greyhounds midfielder Warry Colhoun (33) and defenseman/long stick midfielder Jackson Barnhill (16), scoring on goalkeeper Zachary Parks (behind) during the fourth quarter of MIAA-A conference boys' lacrosse Friday May 5, 2023. Baltimore Sun Staff (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

On a picture-perfect senior day, St. Paul’s boys lacrosse didn’t mind having to dig in for a little extra against visiting Gilman. The reward, after all, was a coveted spot in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference playoffs.

Trailing by one goal late in the third quarter, the No. 5 Crusaders took hold the rest of the way to close out a 12-9 win over the No. 11 Greyhounds on Friday.

St. Paul’s junior attackman Grady O’Day provided the late spark with the tying and go-ahead goals in the closing minutes of the third quarter, then added a third goal in the fourth. Senior Daniel Davis won 19 of 25 faceoffs, senior attackman Brody Atkinson scored three goals and junior goalie Gordon Smith made eight saves.

With one game left in the regular season, St. Paul’s (8-6) clinches a playoff berth with a 6-3 league mark. Despite the strong road performance, Gilman (5-10, 3-6) was eliminated from postseason contention.

“It’s just an incredible group of guys starting with the seniors,” St. Paul’s coach Steve Settembrino said. “We’re celebrating 22 of them today and they’ve had an interesting go with the pandemic and everything else, and to finish senior day knowing we’re going to the playoffs is pretty special.”

As the Crusaders trailed by a goal after one quarter, tied the game at halftime and fell behind again, 8-7, with three minutes left in the third quarter, Settembrino trusted his seniors and let the rest of the team follow their lead.

O’Day did just that.

He tied the game with 1:27 left in the third quarter, and after Davis won the ensuing faceoff, he scored again off a feed from Justin Brown (two assists) less than one minute later.

St. Paul's attacker Grady O'Day celebrates his goal with midfielder Luke Blair (99) during the fourth quarter of Friday's win over Gilman. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Crusaders never trailed again. Jack Iannantuono scored in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and O’Day made it 11-8 on a man-advantage goal with 9:15 to play.

“It was a pretty close game — we came out a little slow in the first — and we just needed some momentum boosters, some goals to get us going,” O’Day said. “I had a couple in the third that helped us out and then in the fourth we kind of sealed the game by getting up four with five minutes left.”

Still jockeying for playoff position in the six-team field, St. Paul’s will close its regular season at Boys’ Latin (10-5, 6-3) on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Davis is excited at the prospect of an extended playoff run.

“We’re playing hard and giving our all,” he said. “I’m just glad we’re getting ready for the playoffs. We have a good opportunity and I think our team can go all the way.”

The Greyhounds got a solid 14-save performance from sophomore goalie Zach Parks, while senior Wally Radebaugh (two goals, three assists) and junior Mike Maloney (two goals, two assists) paced the attack.

St. Paul's midfielder Matthew Marino (18) fires a shot between Gilman midfielder Warry Colhoun (33) and defenseman/long-stick midfielder Jackson Barnhill (16) to score against goalkeeper Zachary Parks during the fourth quarter Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

While his team has fallen short of a playoff berth, coach Tony Incontrera is seeing positive strides. Gilman closes the season at home against No. 1 McDonogh at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’ve talked about heart, intelligence and playing together and I think we’ve played as hard as we could and have supported one another in every single game,” he said. “That next piece is being able to play as hard as you can and making the high level plays. That’s the piece we need to get over the hump.”

Goals: G — Maloney 2, Webster 2, Woloson, Rodgers, Radebaugh 2, Cootauco; SP — O’Day 3, Iannantuono, Atkinson 3, Major 2, Marino, Davis, Bair. Assists: G — Maloney 2, Wilkerson, Woloson, Radebaugh 2, Fulchino; SP — Bair 2, Iannantuono, Brown 2. Saves: G — Parks 14; SP — Smith 8. Half: 5-5