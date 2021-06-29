Gilman’s Peter Heubeck named Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year

After leading Gilman to its first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title since 2010, Gilman’s Peter Heubeck was named Tuesday the 2020-21 Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Heubeck as Maryland’s best high school baseball player. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in July.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior right-handed pitcher led the Greyhounds to a 17-8 record and the MIAA A Conference championship this past season, their third league title and first since 2010. Heubeck compiled an 8-2 record on the mound with 101 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA in 64.1 innings. He posted a WHIP of 0.82 and held opposing batters to a .115 average.
In 27 at-bats this spring, he hit .333 with nine RBIs and an OPS of .765. A two-time first-team All-MIAA selection and a Perfect Game first-team Mid-Atlantic honoree, he is ranked No. 52 among the Top 100 high school pro draft prospects by Baseball America.
The captain of Gilman’s indoor track team, Heubeck has volunteered locally in association with Bridges Gilman, through which he mentors underserved youth in the Baltimore area.
“Peter is one the hardest-working and most dedicated players I have ever coached,” Gilman baseball coach Larry Sheets said. “He is a bulldog on the mound and nothing seems to rattle him. He’s the guy you’d want on the hill to close out a championship game, which he did. His numbers speak for themselves, but his desire can’t be fully measured by those numbers.”
Heubeck has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball on scholarship at Wake Forest this fall, but is projected as an early round selection in July’s Major League Baseball draft.
Heubeck joins recent Gatorade Maryland Baseball Players of the Year Jack Bulger (2019-20 & 2018-19, DeMatha Catholic High School), Ryan Archibald (2017-18, John Carroll School), and Harold Cortijo (2016-17, Riverdale Baptist School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Heubeck has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Heubeck is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.