Former Calvert Hall infielder Jose Torres and Gilman pitcher Peter Heubeck taken in third round of 2021 MLB draft

Torres had the same decision coming out of Calvert Hall after being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He opted for college ball and enjoyed a fine sophomore season playing shortstop at NC State. Starting 50 of 52 games for the Wolfpack, who went 37-19, he batted .289 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs and 31 runs scored.