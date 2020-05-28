Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll sees plenty to like at top choices Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech

“I had taken pride in most visits at Maryland and every single of them has had me coming back,” Carroll said. “It was just a good deal with them. I like the thing that they are doing with selling their vision. Coach Locksley will have local guys and compete for a national and Big Ten championship. I would say that they are a little far from that right now, but they are getting closer and better every day. Everything that they are talking about, they are doing. Actions speak louder than words to me. That’s encouraging to see.”