Curley soccer continues playoff push with 5-2 win over Gilman on homecoming day

“Overall I’m really happy with the performance today. Again, we had to come from behind against a team that doesn’t give up a lot of goals and we were able to score five goals,” Curley coach Barry Stitz said. “Great atmosphere. You always think homecoming is a big game, but this one is about survival and making the playoffs, so we’re in a little bit of a different position than the past five or six years where it was jockeying for our seeding. Now, we’re fighting to make the playoffs and I think we saw some of that desperation from us today, which is a good thing.”