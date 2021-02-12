Gilman’s Christian Winborne making strides as college basketball recruit with AAU club ‘Team Thrill’

Junior guard Christian Winborne is known as one of the most driven athletes at Gilman. He wakes up early in the morning, performs shooting drills at indoor and outdoor basketball courts and pushes himself to improve.
He continued his grind toward success last summer on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit with Baltimore-based Team Thrill, garnering interest from Harvard, LSU, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech. Winborne is a three-star prospect and ranked as the sixth-best player in Maryland in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
But recruiting wasn’t necessarily an easy process as he played under the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to visit colleges due to NCAA restrictions. Still, Winborne looks at the bright side.
“It was different all right,” said Winborne, who averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore. “It was pretty sad because me and my guys couldn’t play as much as we’d like to, but I’m still grateful for the opportunity to have played AAU, even though it was shortened this season. I’m just happy that I got that opportunity because a lot of kids didn’t even get that. It really did help.”
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect’s journey began at a recreational league at Walter P. Carter Elementary School in Baltimore under coach Donnell “Mookie” Dobbins in 2011. Winborne went on to play for Chick Webb recreational basketball, Baltimore’s Finest in the AAU and eventually joined Team Thrill, which was founded in 2015 by Denver Nuggets guard and former City and Lake Clifton star Will Barton.
Tavon Winborne coaches his son on the Class of 2022 team. He remembers when Barton discovered his son at a tournament in Las Vegas when he played for Baltimore’s Finest, which won the championship game. Barton decided to sponsor the team, working with Under Armour to provide uniforms and other gear and to help local athletes in Baltimore.
“We’ve pretty much been with the team from the ground up,” Tavon Winborne said. “Mookie is up and running — he’s got the full support of Under Armour. So, he’s pretty much running everything and I talk with him from time to time on certain issues. He’s full steam ahead and I just chime in when I can and help in any way that I can help. It’s not just for Christian, it’s to help any kid in the program.”
Winborne is known as a respectful person on and off the court. He props up his teammates, gives them in-game pointers and congratulates his opponents, win or lose.
His drive for success stretches to the classroom, where he carries a 4.0 GPA. Winborne continues to do his school work at 3 or 4 a.m. to finish assignments and uses Gilman coach Will Bartz’s office to finish assignments on a regular basis.
Bartz’s relationship with Winborne dates to when the young star was in eighth grade. As Winborne entered the gym, Bartz could tell immediately that the future prospect had strong basketball instincts. Bartz met Tavon and Christian’s mother, Charanda, and the four immediately built a rapport.
What has most impressed Bartz is Winborne’s ability to rise to the occasion on his own. The Gilman coach says it’s due to Winborne’s supportive family — one that has instilled the values of hard work and a willingness to grow as a person.
“We’re just all around to help him and I think that growth-wise, off the floor, he’s grown from a leadership perspective leaps and bounds,” Bartz said. “He was a very quiet guy at the start and it really started to click halfway through last year for him. I watched him start to take command by speaking more. We did some character education work and he dove right in and was fine with being vulnerable.
“You could see a change on the floor. His instincts changed, he was more confident and he had that swagger to him.”
Winborne has bulked up to 175 pounds over the offseason and has become more explosive. He can dunk the ball with two hands with authority, he’s quicker and more fluid with his motions and he’s picked Bartz’s brain on how to improve. Winborne has developed his scoring from all three levels of the floor to go along with his ball-handling and passing skills.
He wants his team to make the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened season, complete the year with everyone healthy and guide them to a championship.
Gilman begins its basketball season at home against Calvert Hall on Feb. 17.