Christian Winborne leads Gilman basketball over Calvert Hall, 73-67, in season opener

“We’ve only had five practices,” Hasson said. “You can’t put in a lot of sets — you can’t put in a lot of stuff. So, our main emphasis is playing with a lot of energy and getting after it, trapping, running and pushing the ball. We had a lot of turnovers tonight, which you would expect from the first game with no scrimmages and a young team. We’ve got to clean those up, but we’ve got to find a way to win. It’s close games with a young team and you’ve got to figure how to win.”