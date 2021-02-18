Christian Winborne leads Gilman basketball over Calvert Hall, 73-67, in season opener

Gilman guard Christian Winborne set out to make himself a household name during the offseason. The hard work paid off, as he was the key component of the Greyhounds’ 73-67 season-opening win over Calvert Hall on Wednesday night.
In the opener of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball season — which won’t have the usual pomp and pageantry because of COVID-19 restrictions — Winborne had a game-high 26 points. Navy football commit Rayuan Lane added 19 points, and senior Matthew Cooper had 15 for the Greyhounds.
Despite the win, Winborne yearns for more cohesive play.
“We came off a little rusty today, but I think we had a good start considering that we haven’t played any games,” he said. “I wouldn’t say anything bad about the way we started, but we can do better. I’ll just say that.”
Getting buckets from the older players was of the utmost importance for Gilman, as Calvert Hall’s high energy and frantic play put the Greyhounds on the ropes. It took a sound strategy to slow the game down and allow Gilman’s upperclassmen to take over.
According to Greyhounds coach Will Bartz, the elder players’ steady demeanor has rubbed off onto their younger peers.
“You look at guys who had zero varsity experience like Matt Parker — the quarterback, coming in and taking the ball out in a one-possession game, Yasir Supreme coming in as freshman playing some significant tips and rebounds — what I see is that the older players have taught the younger players the best part of our culture,” Bartz said. “No one is coming in sulking and saying, ‘I wish I had more minutes,’ or any of that. They’re just coming in doing anything it takes to win.”
Gilman took a 19-16 lead in the first quarter behind Lane, Wilborne and Antonio Foxwell, who had five points in the opening minutes. Brothers Mike and Isaiah Williams scored in the waning minutes of the half to cut Gilman’s lead to 37-36.
Winborne took matters into his own hands in the third quarter, helping the Greyhounds take a 54-50 lead. Calvert Hall responded, taking a 61-58 lead with five minutes left behind Mike Williams. Just like that, Winborne scored four quick points and Gilman took the lead for good.
Mike Williams, the Cardinals sophomore guard, scored a team-high 19 points. His brother, freshman guard Isaiah Williams, scored 11 points in his Calvert Hall debut. The two are part of a youth movement for coach Jason Hasson, who holds high expectations for his squad. The team has seven underclassmen and the majority took on heavy minutes in Wednesday’s opener.
“We’ve only had five practices,” Hasson said. “You can’t put in a lot of sets — you can’t put in a lot of stuff. So, our main emphasis is playing with a lot of energy and getting after it, trapping, running and pushing the ball. We had a lot of turnovers tonight, which you would expect from the first game with no scrimmages and a young team. We’ve got to clean those up, but we’ve got to find a way to win. It’s close games with a young team and you’ve got to figure how to win.”
G (1-0): Winborne 26, Lane 19, Cooper 15, Marshall 6, Missouri 4, Conyers 2, Frankovich 1
CH (0-1): M. Williams 19, I. Williams 11, Foxwell 10, Brogdon 6, Biggers 6, Harris 5, Spellman 5, Downs 3, Ogbolu 2