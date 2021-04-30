Pitchers Scott Borgmann, Ryan Seifert help Calvert Hall baseball beat Gilman, 2-1

The Calvert Hall baseball team is grinding its way into playoff form.
It showed Thursday afternoon against visiting Gilman, with senior pitcher Scott Borgmann the top grinder.
The right-hander surrendered one run in the first inning and then blanked the Greyhounds for the next four before giving way to sophomore reliever Ryan Seifert. The Cardinals answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, and that was it for the offense in a gutsy 2-1 win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
Calvert Hall (11-6) is above .500 in league play with a 7-6 mark, having won two straight and four of its past five.
Gilman, which got a stellar two-hit performance from senior Peter Heubeck, fell to 9-7 overall and 8-5 in the league.
For Borgmann, who allowed seven hits and worked his way out of several jams after surrendering the opening run, the quality team win provides further momentum as the regular season heads into the home stretch. Relying on a curveball, outside fastball and heads-up defense, he got big outs when the Cardinals needed them to set up Seifert’s two-inning save.
“That first inning, they scored that one run and my offense came back to score two runs and that really helped my confidence out there. They came out to play and I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.
The Greyhounds started fast by getting the game’s first run when leadoff batter Ryan Martinez singled to deep short, was bunted over to second by Colin McPherson and then scored on Casey Bishop’s single past short. But the rest of the first inning and every other time they were at the plate ended in frustration as they left two runners on base in the first, left the bases loaded in the second and ended up stranding eight for the game.
In the bottom of the first with runners on second and third and two outs, the Cardinals plated two without the ball getting past the pitcher’s mound. Jannuel Wispi-Robles chopped a ball toward third that Heubeck barehanded, but his throw to first landed about the same time as Wispi-Robles and took first baseman Danny Leikus off the bag.
Jake Butler, who was hit by a pitch, came across on the RBI by Wispi-Robles, and John Harris alertly came in right behind Butler with aggressive base running.
In the top of the second, Borgmann got Bishop to line out to right field with the bases loaded, and in the fourth, he got McPherson to strike out swinging to strand a runner on second.
“I just knew we came out to play and it didn’t faze me one bit. I knew I could get them and we knew we had this thing,” Borgmann said.
After Trevor Weiner opened the top of the sixth with a single, Calvert Hall coach Lou Eckerl turned to Seifert to try to close out the game.
Catcher Lamar King made a diving grab on a sacrifice bunt try by Matt Wills and Seifert got pinch-hitter Matt Leikus to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. With the Greyhounds’ top of the order up in the seventh, Seifert struck out Martinez, got McPherson to line out and Bishop to fly out to center fielder Rahkeem Smith to secure the win.
“You just got to be confident in yourself – that’s all you’ve got to do. You’ve got to be ready to battle, trust your teammates, trust yourself, make good pitches and win the battles,” Seifert said. “Huge win. We’ve been struggling a bit this year, but we’re going to make a run.”
As upbeat as the Cardinals were, Gilman coach Larry Sheets was the opposite.
Asked what was the difference in the outcome, he didn’t hesitate in his response: “Heart. We don’t have heart, so we’re not a good team and we showed that today. We get situations to drive in runs and we can’t do it, and it’s been all year. For us to have won eight games is pretty impressive, but that’s what it’s all about – they wanted to win the ballgame and we didn’t.”
As for Heubeck’s work — six innings of two-hit ball with five strikeouts — he added: “He battled, gave us a chance to win and we couldn’t pull it out.”
Gilman returns to the diamond Monday at St. Mary’s at 4:30 p.m. Calvert Hall visits Archbishop Curley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
G – 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 7 0
CH -- 2 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 2 2 2
Heubeck and Wills; Borgmann, Seifert (6) and King
2B: G -- Martinez