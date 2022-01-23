‘Why can’t I do it?’ Inspired by family and driven to succeed, Christian Winborne grows into basketball star at Gilman

“Everything he does, he wants to be the best at it, and in group situations, he’s going to try to be that leader, try to lead us to the best record possible,” Marshall said. “I feel like we click together because we both just want to win and be the best at everything we do. I feel like that’s what he would say about himself. He just wants to be the best, wants to win and he always gives 100 percent effort all the time.”