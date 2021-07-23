Former Gilman pitcher Peter Heubeck realizes baseball dream, set to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers

“We just got the feeling from them — even though they’re incredibly big and a powerful organization — that they were really going to take care of our son,” said Rob Heubeck. “For us, it was very much trying to get a sense if they would really look after him. One of the things we were concerned about was if he needs something out in Arizona and they are proactive in terms of support he may need whether it’s life skills or social and emotional. They have all that. There’s a reason they’re a well-oiled machine in terms of their organization.”