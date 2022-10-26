No. 3 Garrison Forest field hockey earns IAAM A Conference regular-season crown with 2-1 win vs. No. 2 Spalding

First-year Garrison Forest field hockey coach Mimi Smith said she didn’t have any doubt what the end result would be on Tuesday once her team took defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding to overtime.

With just seven players per side, instead of the 11 mandated in regulation play, Smith said she knew the host Grizzlies would be at their best with more room to operate.

Advertisement

“We are a great team when we have space to run,” Smith said. “Opportunity presented itself and they just did what they needed to do.”

No. 3 Garrison Forest quickly took control of the ball, driving it downfield and drawing a penalty corner before senior Lauren Widdowson spun around and scored the game-winner 1:59 into sudden death, giving the hosts a 2-1 win over No. 2 Spalding in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Advertisement

Lauren Widdowson spins around to score the game winner in overtime, as No. 3 ⁦@GrizzliesFH⁩ tops No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, 2-1, to win the regular-season title in the ⁦@IAAMconnected⁩ A Conference. pic.twitter.com/619RSHW5Qx — Rich Scherr (@writerguyRich) October 25, 2022

The Grizzlies got off a pair of shots that were blocked by senior goalie Ruby de Frees before Widdowson corralled the second rebound and made what’s become her signature move.

“It went off the goalie, and I knew that I wouldn’t have a direct shot because my back was toward the goal, so I just knew to spin it around — because I always spin,” Widdowson said. “I spun it around and just shot it in the goal.”

“Once she got it on her stick, it was just a matter of everybody getting their eyes up to find the goal,” Smith said. “And Lauren found it.”

The win gave Garrison (13-1-1 overall, 9-0 IAAM A Conference) its 10th regular-season championship, as well as the top seed in the conference tournament, which begins Thursday. It also marked the 30th straight home win for the Grizzlies since 2018 — a meaningful statistic given they could play host in the quarterfinals and semifinals before a potential rematch with the Cavaliers (15-3, 8-1) in the championship game Nov. 6. at Stevenson University.

“We’ve been working up toward this game,” Widdowson said. “We’re really excited to move on.”

Garrison Forest’s Alyssa Klebasko survived childhood cancer. So did her love for field hockey. https://t.co/2fEVwWoyQ7 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 4, 2022

The goal ended a back-and-forth contest in which each team took turns on the offensive.

Spalding dominated the early minutes but failed to convert on any of their five first-quarter corners. That opened the door for Garrison Forest, which took its first lead 1:53 into the second quarter when junior Sophie McAvoy finished one of her team’s few early offensive possessions with a high shot that beat de Frees to her right.

“I really think that part of our game is adjusting and realizing what’s working, what’s not,” Grizzlies junior defender Morgan Qualls said. “I think [Garrison coach Smith] has allowed us to use most of the first quarter as our time to get everything organized. We had the timeout, we calmed ourselves down, we went out and made the adjustments we needed to make. From the second quarter out, we really just relied on each other [for] accountability and knew we needed to step it up in order to win the game.”

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Spalding pulled even just before halftime when sophomore Stella Bumgarner converted a penalty stroke, awarded to the Cavaliers after referees called Garrison for pushing an offensive player taking a clear shot off a corner.

No. 3 Garrison Forest field hockey continues dominance with 4-1 win over No. 11 Bryn Mawr https://t.co/a9h7K4cU3A — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) September 22, 2022

Both teams then had good chances in regulation but couldn’t take the lead, with both de Frees (11 saves) and Garrison goalie Alyssa Klebasko (eight) coming up big on multiple occasions.

Despite the final score, Spalding coach Leslee Brady said she was quite pleased with her team’s effort in a game that could’ve gone either way. Most of all, she’s looking forward to the possibility of a championship rematch.

“We told them at the beginning, this isn’t ‘the game,’” Brady said. “‘The game’ is yet to be played. This is ‘a game.’ Last game of the season. … Yeah, I get it, Garrison Forest and Spalding, but this is not ‘the game.’”

Goals: AS — Bumgarner; GF — McAvoy, Widdowson.

Saves: AS — de Frees 11; G — Klebasko 7.

Advertisement

Half: 1-1