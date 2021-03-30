Livy LaVerghetta, Christina King lift Garrison Forest lacrosse to 13-10 victory over Roland Park

The Garrison Forest girls lacrosse team was trailing by two late in the second half against Roland Park and needed a spark. First-year midfielders Livy LaVerghetta and Christina King answered the call.
LaVerghetta and King scored two goals each over the final 11 minutes to lift the Grizzlies to a 13-10 victory on Monday in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play.
LaVerghetta and King have a knack for attacking the goal, but they kept the Reds (0-3) offense in check. LaVerghetta used her quickness, while King used her height to finish the game with three goals apiece. Their talents are essential to balanced play, according to Garrison Forest (1-2) coach Liza Blue.
“They are really some of our strongest fighters on the team,” Blue said. “They are both freshmen and they know how to capitalize all over the field. They’re our two-way middies, so we really rely on them for not only goals, but draws in the midfield, and they were able to come up big.”
LaVerghetta pushed the pace with her quickness, weaving into tight spaces to cut to the goal. While not the tallest player, she makes up for it with her speed. She started the Grizzlies’ rally with back-to-back goals with 11:03 left in the second half.
“It sets the tempo for the team because moving the ball up and down the field is extremely important and having a midfielder at my speed helps push the ball up the field to get to the top to score,” LaVerghetta said.
King said her mindset is to continue to scrape and claw towards victory with “relentless determination.”
“It’s key to keep a positive mindset and to let yourself get down and to keep reminding yourself to keep fighting,” King said. “Even when you get down to your lowest point, you want to keep going. It’s incredible, it’s just a great atmosphere and knowing that there are people I trust on the field is an awesome feeling.”
Roland Park’s Grayson Woodward opened up the game with a goal and Garrison Forest’s Gabby LaVerghetta answered to knot things up at 1. The Grizzlies took the lead after Molly Ianniello scored at the 18:43 mark, but the Reds evened the score with a goal by Jane Fox with 17:16 left in the half.
Roland Park took the lead less than two minutes later with a goal by Garrison Morrill, forcing a timeout by Garrison Forest. The Grizzlies got their bearings with King’s first goal to tie the game at 3. It was immediately answered at the 11:50 mark with a goal by Roland Park’s Charlotte Troy, but Gabby LaVerghetta scored for the second time at 10:31 to tie it up at 4.
Livy LaVerghetta gave Garrison Forest another lead, 5-4, at the 8:27 mark. Ianniello answered with two goals to give the Grizzlies a 7-4 lead, but Morrill wasn’t finished in the first half and neither were her teammates. The Reds scored two more goals in the half by Morrill and Troy, the latter coming with just one second left. Garrison Forest also had a goal with 19 seconds left by Alex Gottlieb for the 8-6 lead at halftime.
Roland Park picked up the pace in the second half with a goal by Wynne Moffet (24:23) and three straight goals by Morrill (23:57, 18:33, 11:40) to take a 10-8 lead. Livy LaVerghetta scored two goals of her own (11:03, 10:05) to return the favor and tied the game at 10. Garrison Forest wouldn’t look back with two more goals by King (8:36, 3:58) and one from Reilly Sullivan for the 13-10 victory.
Roland Park coach Meg Miller noted that her team played frantically throughout the game to score goals. Her philosophy is to slow down the pace to allow her team to set up plays and attack. She believes that the longer her youthful team plays together and jells as the season progresses, they can become dangerous in the IAAM.
“I think for us we have to manage the tempo a little bit better — not feeling like we have to press and score right away,” Miller said. “I think that we’re learning a lot right now, which is good and learning what our tendencies are on offense, what we like to do and I think it’s going to be experience over the course of the season that helps us out. [There are] good things to take away from the game, but also things we need to learn and focus on as we move forward.”