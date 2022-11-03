No. 3 Garrison Forest field hockey routs No. 9 Notre Dame Prep, 9-1, in IAAM A Conference semifinal

Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Alex Jordan battles Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Kerigan Ross in front of the goal during the IAAM A Conference field hockey semifinal game at Garrison Forest School. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

After giving her fatigued field hockey team some needed rest, first-year coach Mimi Smith put Garrison Forest through its paces this week, focusing much of her attention on bolstering an offense that had struggled in recent games to find the back of the cage.

That extra work paid monster dividends in Thursday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference semifinal.

Northwestern-bound senior Ella Kokinis scored a career-high five goals and sophomore Isabelle Vickery added two goals and three assists as host No. 3 Garrison Forest started quickly and never let up in a 9-1 win over No. 9 Notre Dame Prep.

“This was the best that they played all season, and this is exactly where I think they need to be,” Smith said. “It was really important for them to show up and play like this so they knew they could do it.”

Garrison Forest (15-1-1) advances to Sunday’s A Conference championship at Stevenson University, where the Grizzlies will face No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, a 2-1 shootout winner over McDonogh in Thursday’s other semifinal. The game will be a rematch of last year’s final, which Spalding won, 3-0.

“We’ve had this game on our minds since our last [championship] game,” Kokinis said. “Our goal was to go to championships, and this was just another step in the process. It was going to happen. There was no reason why we shouldn’t have won. I’m just really proud of how we started off and that we finished it.”

Kokinis played a starring role from the outset, putting the Grizzlies on top just 2:01 in on a hard shot off a feed from Gracie Kothari. She went on to two more goals in the next 20 minutes.

From left, Garrison Forest's Lauren Widdowson, Ella Kokinis, Avery McComas and Gracie Kothari celebrate one of Kokinis's five goals during Thursday's IAAM A Conference semifinal game against Notre Dame Prep. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“She’s just a dynamic player who can get the ball off, and if the ball gets off, she’s scoring,” Blazers coach Katrina Ross said of Kokinis. “She’s going to do a great job at Northwestern, and I’m excited that she’s leaving.”

“She can get around you very easily,” Vickery said. “She will just pull right through you. She has amazing stick skills and great explosion. She’s so fun to play with.”

Vickery, a transfer from Dulaney, also stood out, constantly finding herself in the middle of scoring plays.

The offensive outburst accounted for more goals (nine) than Garrison had scored in its past three games combined (six), which includes a 3-0 win over NDP two weeks ago. Smith credited hard work at practice.

“One of the drills we did [Wednesday] for maybe like 30 minutes, those were the shots they were taking today,” Smith said. “I was screaming from the sideline, ‘The drill! The drill!’ It was really nice to see them incorporate some of the things we’re working on.”

“We kept our heads up and our cutting was a lot better,” Vickery said. “We were communicating, and it was just a lot more together.”

A shot by Garrison Forest's Ella Kokinis, not pictured, finds the back of the net behind Notre Dame goalkeeper Kerigan Ross (0) and in front of the Blazers' Addison Carey (2) and Grizzlies' Gracie Kothari (7) and Lauren Widdowson, right, during an IAAM A Conference semifinal game on Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

NDP, which got its lone goal from Caroline Rudy in the second quarter, finished its season 12-5 after winning its first 10 games of the season. The Blazers played without starting center back Kaitlyn Cody, who suffered an ankle injury last week, and didn’t start a single senior.

“Honestly, we’re young, and [Garrison] is a great team,” Ross said. “That is how they should’ve played the first time. That is the Garrison I’ve always expected. They came out ready to play and possessed the ball. We were terrible with our marking, as far as defensively. But we’re young, and I’m so excited for this group. The future is bright.”

Garrison’s attention now turns to Spalding, a team the Grizzlies beat, 2-1, in overtime on Oct. 25. For players, though, last year’s shutout loss in the finals will be more than enough motivation.

“Since last year, Spalding has been the team that we have our eyes on,” Kokinis said. “I think it just means everything to us. It’s honestly like revenge.”

Goals: NDP — Rudy; GF — Kokinis 5, Vickery 2, Widdowson, Mazza.

Assists: NDP — Stromburg; GF — Vickery 3, Kokinis, Kothari.

Saves: NDP — Ross 16, Zalewski 1; GF — Klebasko 4.

Half: 4-1, Garrison Forest