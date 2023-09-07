Garrison Forest volleyball avenges championship loss, sweeps No. 8 Mercy, 3-0

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When local sports fans think of Garrison Forest School, many images come to mind. One that generally does not is volleyball. This year, the Grizzlies are out to change that.

The Owings Mills school lost last year’s IAAM B Conference final to Mercy in five sets. On Wednesday, it avenged that loss, defeating host Mercy, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15.

“This kind of felt like revenge for me,” Selah Brashear, a senior, said. “Last year in the championship, I fractured my thumb in the second set, so I really wanted to win this. We didn’t really play that well, but I felt like our serving was what led the way today.”

After the win last season, Mercy moved to the IAAM A Conference. Judging by Wednesday’s performance, maybe the league should have taken the Grizzlies, too.

“We didn’t play up to our best, but we played very consistent,” Garrison Forest Sarah Couch said. “I think that revenge was more a factor for the coaching staff than it was for the players. We still have things we can improve upon, but it’s still early.”

Garrison (5-0), behind two aces by Brashear, jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set. A kill by Mercy’s Mikaela Stewart tied the match at 16. But after a timeout, the Grizzlies went on a 9-4 run, including four service points by Brashear (six aces, 11 kills for the match), to take the first set, 25-20.

The Grizzlies were even more dominant in the second set, one in which they never trailed. Mercy tried to cut into the margin, but kills by Rayah Howell (six kills), Brayah Breaux (seven kills) and Brashear kept the lead between five and eight points, and eventually winning the set by six.

The Magic (1-1) put up a fight in the third, using several kills by Stewart (six kills) and Christina Hewitt (seven kills) to take a 9-6 lead midway through the set. From that point on, however, the Grizzlies got consistent winners at the service line in the form of aces from Howell, Brashear and Breaux to take the set, 25-15.

Garrison is making a conscious effort to improve its program, which is only 8 years old. The program began in the IAAM C Conference, but is now in its second season in the B Conference. The team is now stocked with club players, and the school benefitted from the transfers of Sarah Bonet-Roman, Reagan Nickerson and Abby Brooks, who all played at Hereford, the defending Baltimore County champion last season.

“I think we have more to prove now,” Couch said. “Our program is definitely growing and we only want to get better. We’re a new program, but we are bringing more life and energy into it.”

For Mercy, which opened its season on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Towson, the win was a learning experience before they begin the rigors of the A Conference.

“They definitely played much better than us,” Mercy coach Matt Marion said. “We made a lot of mistakes on our side of the ball. Some of them they forced, and some of them self-inflicted. I was happy with the fire I saw from the girls. We have some work to do, though.”